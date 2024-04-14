The Big Bang Theory's Jim Parsons Reacts To Michael Keaton As Sheldon Cooper

"Young Sheldon," a spin-off of "The Big Bang Theory," is already on track to receive a spin-off of its own, so it wouldn't be surprising if another one manifested down the line. Sheldon's (Parsons/Armitage) origin story has received tons of praise from fans, so it would make sense if the creatives behind the series decided to create an "Old Sheldon" show. The last time we saw an adult Sheldon was in "TBBT," where he nabbed the Nobel Prize for his stellar achievements. It'd be fascinating to see an older Sheldon examining his legacy as a scientist and reflecting on his youth. One could even imagine the likes of Leonard (Johnny Galecki) and Penny (Kaley Cuoco) popping in to chastise him.

Seeing older versions of the "Big Bang" characters in their 70s would be something different. Legacy sequels are all the rage these days (just look at Paramount+'s "Frasier" revival), and having a spin-off that specifically recasts the characters and shows them at the end of their careers could prove to be unique.

While he's been dominating dramatic roles for the past decade, Keaton is now set to return to his comedic roots with "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," a film he had tons of fun working on. Being so busy making movies, a return to full-time television probably isn't on the cards. It's difficult to imagine the A-lister signing on for a sitcom, especially as his clout continues to grow on the silver screen. Then again, Keaton's Batman return was originally slated to make him the DCEU's Nick Fury, but that obviously didn't pan out, so who knows? Maybe Keaton could be compelled by the idea of playing another iconic character in a medium he hasn't frequented for a while.