Beetlejuice 2 Is The Most Fun Michael Keaton Has Had On A Film Set In A Long Time

On the heels of Michael Keaton reprising his version of the Caped Crusader from Tim Burton's "Batman" movies for director Andy Muschietti's "The Flash," the Burton-Keaton renaissance is continuing with the filming of "Beetlejuice 2." The sequel, of course, is the long-awaited follow-up to the 1988 supernatural comedy classic, and like that original film, Burton and Keaton are insistent upon going the old-school route when it comes to creating the movie's magic.

That means fans can expect practical effects in the new story about "the ghost with the most," including creature puppets and possible stop-motion animation — a game plan that equates to fun for the actor and director. "Beetlejuice is the most f***in' fun you can have working. It's so fun, it's so great," Keaton told Empire Magazine. "And you know what it is? We're doing it exactly like we did the first movie ... It's the most fun I've had working on a movie in I can't tell you how long."

Even better for the director and Keaton, the actor's co-stars from the first "Beetlejuice" — Winona Ryder and Catherine O'Hara — are back for the sequel, where they will be joined by new castmates Justin Theroux, and "Scream" and "Wednesday" breakout star Jenna Ortega, who will play the daughter of Ryder's Lydia Deetz. Also starring in "Beetlejuice 2" is Monica Bellucci, who has joined the cast as the titular bio-exorcist's wife.