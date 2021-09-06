The Devastating Death Of Michael K. Williams

Prolific television actor Michael K. Williams — perhaps best known for his role as Omar in "The Wire" — has died at the age of 54. According to the New York Post, Williams was found dead by his nephew in his apartment in New York City. Police are speculating that it was a drug overdose, but Williams' family has not provided a cause of death.

"It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams," wrote a representative for the actor's family, as quoted by Deadline. "They ask for your privacy while grieving this insurmountable loss."

While Williams appeared in many films throughout his long and acclaimed career, he was probably most known for his appearances in various television shows. Chief among them was his acclaimed role as Omar, a criminal character who robs drug dealers, on the hit HBO show "The Wire." This role would eventually lead to him landing many television acting jobs, as well as four Emmy nominations.