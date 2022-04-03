The Surprising Way Will Smith's Career Is Already Being Impacted Post-Oscars

A lot has happened in the week since actor Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock at the 94th annual Academy Awards. A mere 40 minutes after the now infamous altercation, Smith returned to the stage to accept the award for Best Actor. With all the camera focused on him, Smith proceeded to give a speech in which he drew parallels between his actions and those of his "King Richard" character, Richard Williams. Of course, that was hardly the end of the matter.

In the days since, Smith has issued a public apology to Rock, resigned his membership from the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, and said that he stands ready to accept whatever form of punishment the Academy ultimately deems appropriate. According to Variety, the Academy is currently considering everything from a temporary suspension from awards consideration to permanent expulsion from the esteemed organization of filmmakers.

Of course, as many would likely guess, the real-life fallout from this incident far exceeds the scope of the Academy's reach. Indeed, for much of the last week, "The Slap" has become the number one news story in the world. While it's yet to be seen how easily Smith will move beyond this incident, a number of maneuvers behind the scenes in Hollywood suggest "Slapgate" could have an extended impact on the Oscar-winning actor's career.