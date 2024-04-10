Deadpool 3 Rumor May Explain Ryan Reynolds' New Marvel Costume (And Weapons)

Ever since we got our first unofficial glimpse of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman walking down a dusty road in full costume, fans have tried to pick apart what was going on in the upcoming not-so-buddy movie "Deadpool & Wolverine" and even more so after we saw the first teaser trailer. The most noticeable detail besides Jackman finally in the costume we've wanted to see him in since 2000 was Wade Wilson's outfit topped with a little more red than it had in "Deadpool" and "Deadpool 2." Now, a rumor from routinely successful scooper @CanWeGetSomeToast on Instagram indicates that Wade's wardrobe will provided this time around by the Time Variance Authority, along with some newly advanced weaponry.

Detailed behind the account's paywalled post, @CanWeGetSomeToast reports that the TVA, which was last seen getting a severe restructure at the ending of "Loki" Season 2, will be upgrading Wade's arsenal with adamantium katanas. Given that part of his new mission will see him crossing paths with Wolverine, whose entire skeleton is made of adamantium (claws included), it makes sense that he should go in with some added security so as not to be sliced and diced by the man who's the best at doing things that aren't very nice. That said, is such a precaution essential if the two titular heroes are teaming up? Well, Logan might not be the only Wolverine Wade encounters, and not all of them will be as friendly.