Wolverinepool: Alleged Marvel Leak Shows Off One Of Deadpool 3's Wolverine Variants
In the highly-anticipated "Deadpool & Wolverine," fans can expect the two titular mutants to take an action-packed and overall bonkers trip across the Multiverse. In doing so, they'll do battle with all kinds of villains, from the agents of the Time Variance Authority to the immensely powerful Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin), whose presence in the feature was seemingly spoiled by the United States government. Additionally, it appears that fans can anticipate seeing variants of both Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman), and perhaps even a fusion of the two Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers.
This claim comes from tenured entertainment insider CanWeGetSomeToast, who shared an intriguing, yet alleged piece of concept art on Instagram. The image depicts a multiversal variant known as Wolverinepool, which, as the name suggests, is a cross between Deadpool and Wolverine. He dons a costume that is a cross between those of the aforementioned heroes, complete with circular Deadpool-esque eyes and claws that undeniably resemble Wolverine's (via @AgentAAA4 on X, formerly known as Twitter). Assuming Wolverinepool is indeed in the final film, it's anyone's guess as to how he'll factor into the overall plot.
Though Wolverinepool might seem like a goofy creation for "Deadpool & Wolverine" and the MCU, the character does appear in the pages of Marvel Comics. Of course, he's far from a main player.
Wolverinepool is a minor player in Marvel Comics lore
In the grand history of Marvel Comics, Wolverinepool is a rather minor presence. It's no stretch to call him a joke character considering he's one of multiple one-off Deadpool variants combining the Merc with a Mouth with another Marvel hero. Introduced in 2007's "Cable & Deadpool" #46 and created by Fabian Nicieza and Reilly Brown, Wolverinepool calls Earth-1946 home. Through the Weapon X program, this version of Wade Wilson has his skeleton bonded with Marvel's former strongest metal, adamantium, just like Wolverine.
As a Deadpool variant, Wolverinepool is sought out and recruited by the villainous Dreadpool, who uses him to hunt down the members of the Deadpool Corps — a group comprised of the character's variants from across the Multiverse. Unfortunately for Wolverinepool, siding with Dreadpool and the Evil Deadpool Corps turns out to be a poor choice, to say the least. During a fight with Deadpool, Wolverinepool finds himself on the wrong end of a unique grenade. It explodes, unleashing a swarm of bugs that eats Wolverinepool alive, reducing him to a mere adamantium skeleton.
In the event Wolverinepool does appear in "Deadpool and Wolverine," one has to wonder how close his cinematic rendition and story will match up with his comic book ones. Surely, such answers will be revealed when the third "Deadpool" film debuts on July 26.