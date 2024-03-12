Wolverinepool: Alleged Marvel Leak Shows Off One Of Deadpool 3's Wolverine Variants

In the highly-anticipated "Deadpool & Wolverine," fans can expect the two titular mutants to take an action-packed and overall bonkers trip across the Multiverse. In doing so, they'll do battle with all kinds of villains, from the agents of the Time Variance Authority to the immensely powerful Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin), whose presence in the feature was seemingly spoiled by the United States government. Additionally, it appears that fans can anticipate seeing variants of both Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman), and perhaps even a fusion of the two Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers.

This claim comes from tenured entertainment insider CanWeGetSomeToast, who shared an intriguing, yet alleged piece of concept art on Instagram. The image depicts a multiversal variant known as Wolverinepool, which, as the name suggests, is a cross between Deadpool and Wolverine. He dons a costume that is a cross between those of the aforementioned heroes, complete with circular Deadpool-esque eyes and claws that undeniably resemble Wolverine's (via @AgentAAA4 on X, formerly known as Twitter). Assuming Wolverinepool is indeed in the final film, it's anyone's guess as to how he'll factor into the overall plot.

Though Wolverinepool might seem like a goofy creation for "Deadpool & Wolverine" and the MCU, the character does appear in the pages of Marvel Comics. Of course, he's far from a main player.