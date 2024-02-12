Deadpool 3's Super Bowl Trailer Teased A Huge Wolverine Story In The MCU
Contains spoilers for "Deadpool and Wolverine"
Everyone's favorite Merc with a Mouth (Ryan Reynolds) is set to head back to theaters soon, and it looks like he's got quite the roster of familiar characters accompanying him. "Deadpool and Wolverine" will naturally feature Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) in all his glory. This is the first time audiences have gotten a glimpse of the character since "Logan," and it's a shot of him from behind as he wears a white tuxedo.
That image is bound to be familiar to fans of one of the characters' Marvel series, as Wolverine can be seen in such a suit during "Wolverine: Patch." The 5-issue miniseries takes Logan back to Madripoor, a locale that MCU fans are already familiar with thanks to "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier." There, Logan is known as Patch to the locals thanks to his eyepatch. He's made a name for himself as a local do-gooder under this alter ego, but soon Nick Fury intercedes and a whole lot of drama and death-defying shenanigans occur. There's no word as to whether or not "Deadpool and Wolverine" will feature such a storyline for the character, but if not, it's definitely a lovely easter egg for Marvel Comics fans. And it isn't the only one that's floating around in the "Deadpool and Wolverine" trailer.
There are other Marvel Comics easter eggs in the Deadpool trailer
The most obvious easter egg in the "Deadpool and Wolverine" trailer is a subtle callback to the legendary "Secret Wars" comic, with a shot of Deadpool on his back being overshadowed by Logan as he bears his claws — which resembles Magneto's helmet on the fifth cover from the miniseries. The TVA soldiers from "Loki" also make an appearance, and Aaron Stanford's Pyro gets a brief close-up. You can even spy a giant, fallen 20th Century Fox logo in the background as Deadpool brandishes his guns, half-buried in the snow — a fourth wall break if ever there was one. And let's not forget the possibility that Cassandra Nova might pop up in the film somehow — no actress has been attached to the character as of yet, but she appears to be Professor X's twin in the commercial.
It's a "Deadpool" movie, so in-jokes and references will fly fast and furious when "Deadpool and Wolverine" is finally released on July 26.