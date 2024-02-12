Deadpool 3's Super Bowl Trailer Teased A Huge Wolverine Story In The MCU

Contains spoilers for "Deadpool and Wolverine"

Everyone's favorite Merc with a Mouth (Ryan Reynolds) is set to head back to theaters soon, and it looks like he's got quite the roster of familiar characters accompanying him. "Deadpool and Wolverine" will naturally feature Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) in all his glory. This is the first time audiences have gotten a glimpse of the character since "Logan," and it's a shot of him from behind as he wears a white tuxedo.

That image is bound to be familiar to fans of one of the characters' Marvel series, as Wolverine can be seen in such a suit during "Wolverine: Patch." The 5-issue miniseries takes Logan back to Madripoor, a locale that MCU fans are already familiar with thanks to "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier." There, Logan is known as Patch to the locals thanks to his eyepatch. He's made a name for himself as a local do-gooder under this alter ego, but soon Nick Fury intercedes and a whole lot of drama and death-defying shenanigans occur. There's no word as to whether or not "Deadpool and Wolverine" will feature such a storyline for the character, but if not, it's definitely a lovely easter egg for Marvel Comics fans. And it isn't the only one that's floating around in the "Deadpool and Wolverine" trailer.