Fallout: Why Knight Titus Looks So Familiar

Contains minor spoilers for "Fallout"

The "Fallout" video games are known for their dark comedic sensibilities, so it should come as no surprise to see Amazon Prime Video's adaptation packed to the brim with funny actors. Everyone's favorite resident of Tucson, Arizona — Matt Berry — has a voiceover role as Snip-Snip, and Johnny Pemberton, known for roles on "Superstore" and "Son of Zorn," also appears as Thaddeus. Comedic actors even show up in places viewers may not expect, such as when Knight Titus' helmet is finally removed in Episode 2, revealing him to be played by Michael Rapaport.

As a member of the Brotherhood of Steel, Knight Titus is set up as an awesome warrior until he gets his butt kicked by an irradiated bear. The deep voice that comes courtesy of a voice modulator is gone once the helmet's off, replaced by Rapaport's more high-pitched tone in a neat reversal of expectations. The cool-headed knight is now just a whiny guy, complaining about how his squire, Maximus (Aaron Moten), didn't react fast enough. Looper discussed the good, the bad, and the ugly of "Fallout" with Moten in an exclusive interview, and while Rapaport wasn't part of the conversation, there are plenty of places where "Fallout" fans have likely seen him before.