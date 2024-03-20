This Disturbing New Max Docuseries Is Ruining Childhood Memories

The following article contains mentions of child abuse, sexual harassment, and sexual abuse.

A new docuseries, "Quiet on the Set," from Max and Investigation Discovery is making waves on social media and ruining every millennial's childhood. Specifically, it focuses on the troubled climate during Nickelodeon's heyday, particularly controversial writer and producer Dan Schneider.

Schneider and several other behind-the-scenes adults who worked on series like "All That," "The Amanda Show," "Drake and Josh," "iCarly," and "Victorious" are accused of making unwarranted comments to children and adults alike and sneaking sexual jokes into shows made by and for children. Worse still, two separate full-time crew members — Brian Peck and Jason Handy — were found to have sexually abused some of the child actors. (A freelance employee was also later arrested for molesting a child actor; Nickelodeon hired them despite the person already being a registered sex offender.)

Naturally, fans who loved these shows are devastated. "I'm having a really tough time getting through #QuietOnSet and I think that's because unlike other documentaries, I remember every single person, every single sketch, every single show mentioned because they were part of my childhood," @MorganJerkins wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

"I can't stop thinking about the #QuietOnSet documentary," @PlayWithJambo wrote. "It's an extremely difficult, but important watch. Nickelodeon was complicit and turned a blind eye to so many indications of inappropriate, predatory, and abusive behavior in the interest of profit and Dan Schneider."