This Disturbing New Max Docuseries Is Ruining Childhood Memories
The following article contains mentions of child abuse, sexual harassment, and sexual abuse.
A new docuseries, "Quiet on the Set," from Max and Investigation Discovery is making waves on social media and ruining every millennial's childhood. Specifically, it focuses on the troubled climate during Nickelodeon's heyday, particularly controversial writer and producer Dan Schneider.
Schneider and several other behind-the-scenes adults who worked on series like "All That," "The Amanda Show," "Drake and Josh," "iCarly," and "Victorious" are accused of making unwarranted comments to children and adults alike and sneaking sexual jokes into shows made by and for children. Worse still, two separate full-time crew members — Brian Peck and Jason Handy — were found to have sexually abused some of the child actors. (A freelance employee was also later arrested for molesting a child actor; Nickelodeon hired them despite the person already being a registered sex offender.)
Naturally, fans who loved these shows are devastated. "I'm having a really tough time getting through #QuietOnSet and I think that's because unlike other documentaries, I remember every single person, every single sketch, every single show mentioned because they were part of my childhood," @MorganJerkins wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).
"I can't stop thinking about the #QuietOnSet documentary," @PlayWithJambo wrote. "It's an extremely difficult, but important watch. Nickelodeon was complicit and turned a blind eye to so many indications of inappropriate, predatory, and abusive behavior in the interest of profit and Dan Schneider."
Drake Bell's Quiet On Set allegations explained
Perhaps the most difficult part of "Quiet on Set" — which, frankly, is really saying something — to watch is when former "Drake & Josh" star Drake Bell discusses the sexual abuse he suffered at the hands of vocal coach and "All That" actor Brian Peck. (As the docuseries reveals, Peck was arrested due to Bell's revelations and sentenced to 16 months in prison. He later worked on another show starring children, "The Suite Life of Zack & Cody.")
Bell says that Peck distanced him from his father, Joe Bell (who says in the documentary that he expressed concern about Peck's behavior but was ultimately ejected from the set) and became the main adult figure in his life, giving him unfettered access to the young star. "I was just trapped," Bell says. "I had no way out." When he's asked to describe the abuse, the actor simply responds, "Why don't you think of the worst stuff someone can do to someone as sexual assault, and that will answer your question. I don't know how else to put it." The docuseries features images of the legal filings detailing some of the horrific acts Peck committed.
The Twitter reaction to Max's Quiet on Set is difficult to read
Reactions on X are difficult to read, as it's simply horrific to process all this information. Drake Bell speaks most openly about his abuse during his time at Nickelodeon, but it's devastating to know that he wasn't the only child experiencing inappropriate and morally reprehensible incidents. Young actors like Ariana Grande and Alexa Nikolas were put into scenes with overtly sexual tones ... and while they might not have been obvious to young viewers, adults were disturbed when they saw some of the jokes. (Former "Double Dare" host Marc Summers is particularly shocked seeing a video of Grande laying on a bed and pouring water over her face, asking, "This aired on Nickelodeon?!") In "I'm Glad My Mom Died," "iCarly" and "Sam & Cat" star Jennette McCurdy opens up about many unwanted advances from a man she refers to as "The Creator," widely assumed to be Dan Schneider.
"#QuietOnSet is so disturbing omg," user @Jeesa_Jay wrote. "The amount of sexually explicit content hidden in these shows makes my stomach turn. As a kid, [a lot] of them were funny because they were childish. As an adult? I'd wanna skin Dan Schneider alive." User @jamesbishop2347 agrees: "F*** Nickelodeon I'm glad this documentary started the exposing of them. I honestly hope they make more episodes in the future 'cause [there are] lots of stories still left to be told."
Dan Schneider's response video to Quiet on Set is less than convincing
Throughout the four episodes of "Quiet on Set," different statements by Dan Schneider — which largely deny that he was aware of or present for most of the harassment and toxicity on Nickelodeon shows — are shown on screen. The former superproducer and writer also saw fit to make a 19-minute YouTube video trying to explain his side of the story. Schneider apologized for his actions, saying to his chosen interviewer BooG!E (who appeared on "iCarly"), "Watching over the past two nights was very difficult, me facing my past behaviors, some of which are embarrassing and that I regret, and I definitely owe some people a pretty strong apology."
The rest of Schneider's "apology" is barely worth mentioning; the language is nebulous and includes a lot of "may have" statements that place the onus on victims rather than himself and the dangerous predators he employed. "Quiet on Set" is unequivocally damning and contains overwhelming evidence from child actors, writers, and parents of said actors alike, all confirming that the environments on multiple Nickelodeon shows were harmful and abusive to children.
In 2018, amidst the #MeToo movement, Schneider was removed from Nickelodeon. At the end of the docuseries, multiple actors and writers said conditions improved after Schneider's exit. If you watch "Quiet on Set," you'll likely feel the same way as the parties interviewed: Schneider is unfit to manage any form of children's entertainment. The damage he and his ilk created is long-lasting and truly gutting, and "Quiet on Set" is quite clear about that fact.
If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).