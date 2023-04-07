New Star Wars Timeline Announced, Will Include The Dawn Of The Jedi

The "Star Wars" cinematic universe is a neverending juggernaut in many ways, but the films have taken a backseat following the sequel trilogy as Disney has been primarily focused on spinoff shows for Disney+. However, Lucasfilm and the House of Mouse have big plans for the galaxy far, far away on the big screen moving forward.

Kathleen Kennedy was present for the "Star Wars" Celebration festivities in London, England on Friday, and she came bearing gifts. The president of Lucasfilm revealed that there are three new "Star Wars" movies in the works, including "Dawn of the Jedi," which will be directed by James Mangold. This one will take place before the Old Republic timeline and explore a pinnacle time in the galaxy's history.

Elsewhere, Daisy Ridley will return to the franchise and reprise the role of Rey in a brand-new movie, and Dave Filoni will helm a film that takes place during the New Republic era.