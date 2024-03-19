Star Wars Fans Notice A Potential Luke Skywalker Connection In The Acolyte Trailer

Star Wars fans think they've spotted a major Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) connection in the first trailer for "The Acolyte, which teases the rise of the Sith. Filled with intrigue, high-octane action, and a loud array of lightsabers, the preview does an excellent job of teasing the beginning of the end of the Jedi. Set during the tail end of the High Republic era, the Disney+ series might also feature Ahch-To, the founding place of the Jedi Order. Luke notably went there before the events of "The Force Awakens" to seek refuge after his self-imposed exile. Fans believe we're set to revisit it once "The Acolyte" bows this June.

DO WE THINK THIS IS AHCH-TO??? pic.twitter.com/ywen6qDG5z — cam ✨ (@camandfilm) March 19, 2024

The visuals from the mysterious planet in the trailer are reminiscent of the water-based world of Ahch-To, which features fragmented islands and cliffs, where key Jedi locations, including the first-ever Temple, rest. While it's not confirmed if the holy planet will appear on "The Acolyte," viewers are enthusiastic about the possible Skywalker connection. "If this is Ahch-To I will DIE," wrote X (formerly, known as Twitter) user @fulcrum_legacy. "I wouldn't be able to sustain life if I get to see my favorite planet on screen again and even less since it is set in the High Republic."

If Ahch-To is on the show, it wouldn't be the only thing "The Acolyte" has in common with "The Last Jedi," which prominently featured the planet.