Star Wars Fans Notice A Potential Luke Skywalker Connection In The Acolyte Trailer
Star Wars fans think they've spotted a major Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) connection in the first trailer for "The Acolyte, which teases the rise of the Sith. Filled with intrigue, high-octane action, and a loud array of lightsabers, the preview does an excellent job of teasing the beginning of the end of the Jedi. Set during the tail end of the High Republic era, the Disney+ series might also feature Ahch-To, the founding place of the Jedi Order. Luke notably went there before the events of "The Force Awakens" to seek refuge after his self-imposed exile. Fans believe we're set to revisit it once "The Acolyte" bows this June.
The visuals from the mysterious planet in the trailer are reminiscent of the water-based world of Ahch-To, which features fragmented islands and cliffs, where key Jedi locations, including the first-ever Temple, rest. While it's not confirmed if the holy planet will appear on "The Acolyte," viewers are enthusiastic about the possible Skywalker connection. "If this is Ahch-To I will DIE," wrote X (formerly, known as Twitter) user @fulcrum_legacy. "I wouldn't be able to sustain life if I get to see my favorite planet on screen again and even less since it is set in the High Republic."
If Ahch-To is on the show, it wouldn't be the only thing "The Acolyte" has in common with "The Last Jedi," which prominently featured the planet.
The potential significance of Ahch-To
The potential inclusion of Ahch-To in "The Acolyte" is a major way to connect the Star Wars prequel series to Luke Skywalker's larger arc. After his apprentice Ben Solo (Adam Driver) turned to the dark side, Skywalker exiled himself to Ahch-To to find a deeper understanding of the Jedi religion. The planet, which is based on the Irish island of Skellig Michael, is eventually where Rey (Daisy Ridley) trains under Luke. Located in the Unkown Regions, Ahch-To has always been a question mark for Star Wars fans, as it is only introduced in the sequel trilogy.
If Ahch-To is featured on "The Acolyte," it's possible that the series will examine the relationship the High Republic Jedi have with their religion's origins. Early speculation suggested that "The Acolyte" is actually about the Sith, which means that the villains could pop up on the sacred world to plant the seeds for their cause. The character seen on what could be the planet is Mae, played by Amandla Stenberg.
While "The Acolyte" has a star-studded cast that features the likes of Carrie-Ann Moss and Lee Jung-jae, it seems like Mae is our protagonist who guides us through the beginning of the end for the Jedi. The official Star Wars website describes Mae's character as someone who "gets swept up into a sinister mystery — one that puts her into the center of a conflict in unexpected ways." Perhaps the mystery in question starts with Ahch-To.