Daredevil: Born Again Will Bring Back Two Marvel Stars After MCU Overhaul (Report)

With the release of "Echo" on Disney+ and Hulu, interest has been renewed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's street-level stories. Sure, the timeline-hopping, variant-encountering shenanigans of the Multiverse Saga are enjoyable to watch, but sometimes it's nice to just bring things back to basics. Thankfully, MCU fans don't have to worry about these stories disappearing anytime soon. The highly anticipated "Daredevil: Born Again" is on its way to the small screen, and it's reportedly doing so with two favorites from Netflix's "Daredevil" who were previously said to be excluded from the project.

According to entertainment insider Jeff Sneider, Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson are set to reenter the Marvel spotlight via "Born Again." Sneider claims they will return as their beloved "Daredevil" characters, Karen Page and Foggy Nelson, respectively, following a creative overhaul for "Born Again." It was previously reported that Marvel fired the entire "Daredevil: Born Again" team after disastrous results, leading the entire project to be revised and redone. Word got around online that Karen and Foggy were absent from the first version of the series. In fact, rumors circulated that Foggy would meet his demise, leading his best friend Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) to retire from being Daredevil.

Though it's unknown how heavily they'll factor into "Born Again," the inclusion of Foggy and Karen is a huge plus for the series. After all, the duo proved to be essential to Netflix's now MCU canon "Daredevil" adaptation.