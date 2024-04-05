×
Yellowstone Universe Actor Cole Brings Plenty Dead At 27

This is a developing story.

Cole Brings Plenty, the nephew of "Yellowstone" star Mo Brings Plenty and a recurring actor on the show's spin-off series "1923," was found dead late Friday morning in Johnson County, Kansas, less than a week after he was reported missing. He was 27 years old.

Brings Plenty's death was confirmed in a statement published on the Johnson County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, which noted that deputies found a deceased male in a wooded area not far away from the unoccupied vehicle they were sent to investigate. This comes just days after Mo Brings Plenty took to Instagram to share a missing person poster that stated his nephew was last seen on the morning of Easter Sunday, March 31, and had missed a meeting with his agent, which was "uncharacteristic" for the young actor.

