How Yellowstone's Mo Brings Plenty's Character Got His Name

Season 5 of "Yellowstone" is a big one for Native actor Mo Brings Plenty — it's his first as an official series regular, thanks to a major cast shakeup. Something else that viewers may not be aware of is the reported backstory behind his character's very familiar first name. Working as Thomas Rainwater's (Gil Birmingham) right-hand man and driver since Season 1, Mo has been a mainstay on Taylor Sheridan's Paramount+ show for nearly half a decade now. The character blossomed into a regular thanks to his captivating presence, becoming a fan favorite. "If they made a whole spinoff that centered on Mo Brings Plenty, I would watch the *hell* out of that," said Twitter user @widowwinchester, while @jCarrig14 said: "Mo is the most underrated character on YS."

For Brings Plenty, "Yellowstone" has served not just as an opportunity to display his acting skills, it's also a career-saver for him. "Just before I did take the role, I was contemplating on whether or not I was going to step away from pursuing this anymore," he revealed at the 2022 Reservation Economic Summit (via Native News Online). "And then 'Yellowstone' came about and I got the opportunity to work with Gil Birmingham, who was an amazing Native actor... And also, of course, Kevin Costner and everyone, all the cast members of that show are absolutely amazing." According to Brings Plenty, it was an on-screen moment from one of his "amazing" co-stars that wound up leading to his official character name. Read on to find out how it all played out.