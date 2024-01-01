MCU Rumor: Magneto May Return In An X-Men Supervillain Team Movie
As the Marvel Cinematic Universe treks onward, its plans for the X-Men are finally coming into view. Teases of the introduction of mutants have begun to pop up in various projects, from the ending of "Ms. Marvel" to the post-credits scene of "The Marvels." At the same time, rumors have begun swirling around a possible "Avengers vs. X-Men" crossover movie, among other projects. One particularly intriguing rumor may shed some light on how the greatest X-Men villain of all will make his return to the big screen. We're talking, of course, about the metal-bending mutant Magneto.
Many comic book movie fans are familiar with Magneto through his iteration in the Fox films, with his younger and older selves portrayed by Michael Fassbender and Ian McKellen, respectively. However, a rumor from prolific industry insider Daniel Richtman via his Patreon page suggests that the character will soon enter the MCU. What's more, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige apparently plans for him to debut in a movie focusing on the villainous Brotherhood of Mutants rather than the MCU's first proper "X-Men" film. Whether this is a new or returning version of Magneto and whether he will be portrayed by Fassbender, McKellen, or a new actor remains unclear.
What is the Brotherhood of Mutants and which X-Men characters are on the team?
If the Brotherhood of Mutants sounds at all familiar, it's probably because the supervillain team is a key part of "X-Men" history — both on and off the silver screen. A dark inverse of the X-Men, the Brotherhood of Mutants debuted in Marvel Comics all the way back in 1964, mere months after the X-Men themselves were introduced to readers for the very first time. Countless iterations of the group have been featured across media in the ensuing decades, but the lineup almost invariably features some of the most well-known baddies from the "X-Men" mythos.
The comic book iteration of the Brotherhood of Mutants is often led by Magneto, lending credence to the rumor that he will appear in a movie based on the team. It has also featured mainstays like Blob, Mystique, Sabretooth, and Juggernaut, along with well-known enemies turned friends like Rogue and the Scarlet Witch. The version seen in the "X-Men" movies has a similarly revolving roster, featuring the likes of Magneto, Mystique (Rebecca Romijn), Toad (Ray Park), Sabretooth (Tyler Mane), Pyro (Aaron Stanford), Phoenix (Famke Janssen), Juggernaut (Vinnie Jones), and the Omega Gang among its ranks.
All of this is to say that a potential MCU movie focused on the Brotherhood of Mutants would have plenty of material to draw from. It could also help further distinguish the MCU's take on the "X-Men" mythos from Fox's iteration, and Marvel Studios has already indicated a willingness to delve into edgier team-up movies with "Thunderbolts."
Could Magneto really skip out on the new X-Men movie?
Considering that the vast majority of live-action "X-Men" films have featured Magneto in some capacity, it may be a bit surprising to hear that the character might not be the antagonist of the X-Men's inaugural outing in the MCU. Nonetheless, there are actually a couple of additional rumors that further lend credence to the idea that he won't be immediately facing off against the benevolent team of mutant superheroes. One such rumor suggests that Marvel's "X-Men" reboot may feature the iconic villain Mister Sinister. If this is accurate, it makes sense to hold off on introducing Magneto until the inevitable sequel.
Then there's the matter of the Multiverse. Various sources point to "Avengers: Secret Wars" as being the culmination of the MCU's Multiverse Saga, and it's expected to incorporate a number of legacy Marvel universes and characters, including the return of the major "X-Men" movie villain as played by Ian McKellen. If that's accurate, it falls in line with the idea that the MCU may introduce Magneto through projects other than "X-Men." Whatever the case, it seems that the franchise has plenty of Magneto-related content set for its future.