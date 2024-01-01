MCU Rumor: Magneto May Return In An X-Men Supervillain Team Movie

If the Brotherhood of Mutants sounds at all familiar, it's probably because the supervillain team is a key part of "X-Men" history — both on and off the silver screen. A dark inverse of the X-Men, the Brotherhood of Mutants debuted in Marvel Comics all the way back in 1964, mere months after the X-Men themselves were introduced to readers for the very first time. Countless iterations of the group have been featured across media in the ensuing decades, but the lineup almost invariably features some of the most well-known baddies from the "X-Men" mythos.

The comic book iteration of the Brotherhood of Mutants is often led by Magneto, lending credence to the rumor that he will appear in a movie based on the team. It has also featured mainstays like Blob, Mystique, Sabretooth, and Juggernaut, along with well-known enemies turned friends like Rogue and the Scarlet Witch. The version seen in the "X-Men" movies has a similarly revolving roster, featuring the likes of Magneto, Mystique (Rebecca Romijn), Toad (Ray Park), Sabretooth (Tyler Mane), Pyro (Aaron Stanford), Phoenix (Famke Janssen), Juggernaut (Vinnie Jones), and the Omega Gang among its ranks.

All of this is to say that a potential MCU movie focused on the Brotherhood of Mutants would have plenty of material to draw from. It could also help further distinguish the MCU's take on the "X-Men" mythos from Fox's iteration, and Marvel Studios has already indicated a willingness to delve into edgier team-up movies with "Thunderbolts."