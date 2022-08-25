The Boys Just Snagged Jeffrey Dean Morgan For A Mysterious Season 4 Role

"The Boys" creator Eric Kripke's wish for Jeffrey Dean Morgan to join the smash hit Amazon Prime Video series has just materialized. Kripke's hopes to land Morgan for a role in the corrupt superhero tale came in 2020, when "The Walking Dead" star expressed enthusiasm for Season 2 in a tweet in which he tagged the creator and former colleague.

Kripke thanked Morgan in a return tweet, saying, "I'll make you a deal. Season 3. I'll write it, and if you're avail, come shoot it! Thanks for all the love, brother." Kripke also teased in the tweet a "Supernatural" reunion via the hashtag #SPNReunion. Kripke created "Supernatural," and either by design or mere happenstance months after Morgan and Kripke corresponded, series star Jensen Ackles joined Season 3 of "The Boys" in the pivotal role of Soldier Boy.

While Morgan tweeted "In a heartbeat" in reply to Kripke's invite, the actor's appearance in Season 3 never materialized. And while Kripke told Entertainment Weekly in June that "the question has been asked" to get Morgan for Season 4, he implied that the chances of that happening were unlikely because of his work on "The Walking Dead" spin-off series "Isle of the Dead." Something happened in between, however, for Morgan to reunite with his "Supernatural" colleague.