Gen V: Jensen Ackles' Disgusting Soldier Boy Cameo Is Unlike Anything We Expected

When "Supernatural" alum Jensen Ackles first revealed to Entertainment Weekly that his "The Boys" character, Soldier Boy, would reappear in "Gen V," fans predicted that the spin-off series would have to get creative to justify his return. Nobody predicted they would get this creative.

Despite our theories that the infamous "Rapture" singer would make a cameo a la Captain America in "Spider-Man: Homecoming," "Gen V" Season 1, Episode 6 brings Soldier Boy back as a memory-construct residing in the subconscious of tactile mind-warper Cate Dunlap ("Maddie Phillips). After her constant "pushing" renders her catatonic, she unwittingly drags the friends she's reluctantly betrayed all season into her volatile mind.

A thunderous burst-blood-vessel brings Soldier Boy into play, seemingly representing Cate's raw romantic feelings (he reveals Cate actually does love Chance Perdomo's Andre Anderson) and the imaginary Soldier Boy she pretended was her boyfriend throughout puberty. While his cameo is sure to delight anyone excited to hear Ackles deliver some of the grossest lines "Gen V" has to offer, it may disappoint those hoping his inclusion in the spin-off would shed some light on his fate in "The Boys" Season 4.