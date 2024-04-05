The Rings Of Power Season 2 Might Debut A New Race For The Show From Middle-Earth (But Which?)

In late February, J.R.R. Tolkien fan site Fellowship of Fans posted a rumor claiming that Amazon Studios had deliberately leaked false information for Season 2 of its "The Rings of Power" series. The group, which is known for reporting scoops, leaks, and general updates from across the Tolkien landscape, launched a full investigation into which of its posted rumors were true and which ones were false.

On April 2, the site shared the results of that inquiry, revealing it believed that, of its own rumor reporting, there was only one false rumor: that Gavi Singh Chera would appear in "The Rings of Power" Season 2 as an Angelic Sauron. The rumor was plausible, as shape-shifting has an important role in Middle-earth lore, and Sauron appears in more than one guise throughout Tolkien's stories.

Nevertheless, Fellowship of Fans is now claiming the rumor is false — even though Chera is still on the show. When Amazon Prime made a casting announcement for Season 2 in late 2022, the actor was officially listed in the group — albeit without any additional information regarding his character. Fellowship of Fans is aware of this, and along with debunking the Sauron leak, the site announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Gavi Singh Chera plays a character from a race/ group of people NOT YET SEEN in the show." On its website, it added that this update is possible thanks to new sources with knowledge of what's happening behind the scenes.

The obvious follow-up question to the update is, what "new race/group" from Tolkien's world might Gavi Singh Chera represent?