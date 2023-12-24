The Rings Of Power Season 2 Rumor Casts An Angelic Sauron

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" will grow its cast (and, by extension, its story) by leaps and bounds in Season 2. Multiple additional casting announcements have already made the news cycle, with the most recent one, which came early in 2023, including Ciarán Hinds from "Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy" and "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2."

While Amazon Studios has stayed mum regarding the show since that time, fan site Fellowship of Fans recently added to the beefy Season 2 actor list with a rumored casting of its own. On Christmas Eve, the site, which is known as a source of relatively accurate scoops for all things Middle-earth, shared, "EXCLUSIVE: Gavi Singh Chera will play 'SAURON' in THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER Season 2."

Technically speaking, the fact that Chera is in the show is old news, as his casting was announced at the end of 2022. However, the suggestion that he is playing the titular villain is news indeed. The scoop also said, "He will play the original form version of the character, which is meant to be 'angelic' and 'ethereal' per sources."

Fellowship of Fans has floated the concept of the show splitting its Sauron persona into two characters in Season 2 more than once now, played by two different actors (It was solely played by Charlie Vickers in Season 1.) While these earlier instances were vague, the latest rumor directly links Chera to the show's angelic iteration of Sauron.