Lord Of The Rings: What Would Happen If There Were No Eagles In Middle-Earth?

There are few Middle-earth "what ifs" as enduring as the "Why didn't the Eagles just fly the One Ring to Mordor?" theory. Casual Tolkien viewers see it as a gross oversight, while hardcore fans are all too ready to rabidly debunk the concept.

Tolkien himself had thoughts on the delicate role of the Great Eagles in his stories. In a letter in 1958, which critiqued the script for an early attempt to adapt his trilogy, he addressed the airborne beasts, saying, "The Eagles are a dangerous 'machine'. I have used them sparingly, and that is the absolute limit of their credibility or usefulness."

Okay. So far, so good. In the eyes of the author, the Eagles are important and must make rare appearances to avoid taking on the role of a rideshare service in the story. But here's another idea. What if the Eagles didn't exist in the first place? Despite Tolkien's claim of occasional use, the creatures tend to show up everywhere. What if they didn't? What if the only eagles in Middle-earth were mute, dumb, bald birds that were too small to carry more than a rabbit and only interested in scavenging for carrion?

It's a big question. The Great Eagles are more than an eject button reserved for when the Oxford professor wrote himself into a corner. They are his chief salvific tool. Tolkien calls the last-minute deliverance concept a eucatastrophe, which, in another letter, he defined as "the sudden happy turn in a story which pierces you with a joy that brings tears."