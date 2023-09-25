Suits: Will Meghan Markle Ever Return To Acting Since Leaving The Royal Family?

Even though it concluded in 2019, "Suits" is more popular than it has ever been. The legal drama hit Netflix this past summer and quickly broke several Nielsen records, becoming Netflix's best-performing acquired series in a single week and tallying almost 18 billion minutes of viewing in the month of July.

The show's surge in popularity certainly has fans new and old reflecting on the career of now-retired actress Meghan Markle, also known as the Duchess of Sussex. Before securing the role of go-getter paralegal Rachel Zane on "Suits," Markle appeared in a number of television shows, including "90210," multiple iterations of "CSI," and "Fringe." Her longest-running role, however, was Zane, whom she played for seven seasons until her departure from "Suits" in 2017, not long before her marriage to Prince Harry in 2018. The pair left the royal family in 2020 and moved stateside.

Despite her and Harry stepping down as working royals, Markle has no plans to return to her former career as an actress. "I'm done," she told Variety in 2022. "I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not." In April 2023, Markle signed with the powerhouse agency William Morris Endeavor (WME), but Variety quashed any fans' hopes of the duchess returning to acting, confirming that "acting will not be an area of focus."