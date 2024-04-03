Is Marvel Throwing Shade At Disney In Its New Thor Story?

Contains spoilers for "Immortal Thor" #9 (by Al Ewing, Ibraim Roberson, Matthew Wilson, and VC's Joe Sabino)

Following an intense, lesson-filled battle with the Elder Gods, Thor heads to Midgard after his mother, Gaea, warns him of Earth's potential demise at the hands of Roxxon CEO Dario Agger. However, in "Immortal Thor" #9, the God of Thunder learns the truth about what Agger is planning as he takes on capitalism and corporate greed. The story throws shade at mega companies — which can easily be interpreted as commentary about Disney.

In the issue, Thor confronts Agger, with the Minotaur sharing his plans about pruning the human race and creating a ruling class in the wake of its destruction. Trapping Thor in an illusion of a future controlled by his lust for wealth, Agger reveals that he's recruited the magic-user Enchantress and Thor foe Skurge in his quest to turn everything into content. The Roxxon CEO taunts Thor that he's already become content, revealing that Roxxon owns the rights to the hero and is publishing its own adventures starring the character. Agger portrays Thor as a fool and oaf within his story within a story, influencing readers and shaping their perception of the hero.

"Immortal Thor" #9 directly reflects the real-life ambitions of corporations to gain profits by any means necessary. Agger even tells Thor that Roxxon's increasing numbers mean he's winning — even at the expense of art becoming content. His mission is a meta-commentary on real-world companies like Marvel owner Disney, which have long been criticized for caring more about profits and quantity over quality.