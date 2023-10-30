Loki's Vital Lesson Gives Thor A New, All-Powerful Weapon In Marvel Series
Contains spoilers for "Immortal Thor" #3 (by Al Ewing, Martin Coccolo, Matthew Wilson, and VC's Joe Sabino).
In "Immortal Thor" #3 from Marvel Comics, Thor learns an important lesson from his brother Loki as he prepares for a difficult battle ahead with an all-new weapon.
The God of Thunder is currently dealing with the arrival of Toranos, the Elder God of Utgard-Realm. The cosmic deity, previously sealed away for thousands of years outside of the Ten Realms, is now free and trying to kill Thor with his immense powers. In response, Thor unleashes the Odinforce on the cosmic intruder, sending Toranos to the Far Shore and exiling him in the timeless and spaceless realm. However, as a result of using his All-Power, Thor is forced to recharge through the Odinsleep.
Knowing the fight with Toranos isn't over, Loki offers Thor a way to regenerate his powers while giving him a much-needed reminder about humility. Of course, the lesson comes in a unique form that's fitting of the God of Mischief: A riddle deciding Thor's fate.
Thor forges his newest weapon, Tormad
In "Immortal Thor" #3, Thor awakens in a garden of exquisite beauty, unaware of where he is or how long he's rested due to the effects of the Odinsleep. He quickly finds Loki, who tells him his magic has bound him to the rune of journeys, Raidho. However, Loki reverses its meaning, making it the rune of unwanted journeys and blocking Thor's powers before telling him he'll need to solve the riddle of Toranos or die. Thor isn't pleased with Loki's games, but upon unleashing his powers and realizing he has nowhere else to go, the All-Father obliges.
Loki offers Thor a clue by stressing the importance of his helmet before the God of Mischief leaves the realm. The God of Thunder is left alone to ponder his brother's words before turning the Asgardian Steel of his helm into a new axe, Tormad. When Loki returns, he informs Thor he has one last chance to solve the riddle and be free, and the picture becomes clear: Thor needs help, and he needs to be more trusting. The realization solves the riddle, and upon returning home, Thor learns no time has passed despite experiencing the Odinsleep. Loki informs him he needed to craft a weapon for what's coming next, and the major lesson is he can't do everything alone.
Ultimately, Loki gave Thor a dangerous riddle in hopes he would succeed. At the same time, the usually lengthy process of the Odinsleep was expedited thanks to Loki's actions. Putting trust in Loki couldn't have been easy for Thor, but in the end, he's better equipped for the challenges ahead because of the God of Mischief.
Thor is going to ask for some serious help
Thor ultimately learns that he can't beat Toranos singlehandedly, leading to the creation of a new weapon that will play a role in his upcoming battle against the Elder God. But Tormad will likely be wielded by someone else, as Thor is assembling his own team to deal with one of his most powerful opponents yet. "Immortal Thor" #3 ends with Thor realizing he needs to recruit other mighty gods, starting with Storm, the Goddess of Thunder.
Previews for "Immortal Thor" reveal Thor's team — featuring Storm, Beta Ray Bill, Jane Foster's Thor, and Loki — all wielding weapons of their own. Tormad seems destined to end up in one of their hands as Thor continues to wield his recently fixed hammer, Mjolnir. In the upcoming "Immortal Thor" #4, the text solicits hints at Thor bringing heroes together to take on Toranos, with the team being referred to as "the Four."
SUMMONS OF THE ALL-FATHER! On the dark side of the moon, God faced Goddess – and that was only the beginning of Thor's troubles. But as his many foes gathered to destroy him, the Odinson had one final trick to play... This is the story of THE IMMORTAL THOR...and the Summoning of the Four.
Readers can see Thor forging a new weapon while trying to solve Loki's riddle in "Immortal Thor" #3 from Marvel Comics, available in comic book stores and via online retailers now.