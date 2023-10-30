Loki's Vital Lesson Gives Thor A New, All-Powerful Weapon In Marvel Series

In "Immortal Thor" #3, Thor awakens in a garden of exquisite beauty, unaware of where he is or how long he's rested due to the effects of the Odinsleep. He quickly finds Loki, who tells him his magic has bound him to the rune of journeys, Raidho. However, Loki reverses its meaning, making it the rune of unwanted journeys and blocking Thor's powers before telling him he'll need to solve the riddle of Toranos or die. Thor isn't pleased with Loki's games, but upon unleashing his powers and realizing he has nowhere else to go, the All-Father obliges.

Loki offers Thor a clue by stressing the importance of his helmet before the God of Mischief leaves the realm. The God of Thunder is left alone to ponder his brother's words before turning the Asgardian Steel of his helm into a new axe, Tormad. When Loki returns, he informs Thor he has one last chance to solve the riddle and be free, and the picture becomes clear: Thor needs help, and he needs to be more trusting. The realization solves the riddle, and upon returning home, Thor learns no time has passed despite experiencing the Odinsleep. Loki informs him he needed to craft a weapon for what's coming next, and the major lesson is he can't do everything alone.

Ultimately, Loki gave Thor a dangerous riddle in hopes he would succeed. At the same time, the usually lengthy process of the Odinsleep was expedited thanks to Loki's actions. Putting trust in Loki couldn't have been easy for Thor, but in the end, he's better equipped for the challenges ahead because of the God of Mischief.