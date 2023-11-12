Bob Iger Reveals Disney's Biggest Focus After Multiple Box Office Bombs

After a relatively short tenure, Bob Chapek was ousted as Disney's head honcho and replaced by his predecessor, Bob Iger, who came back as Disney CEO in November 2022. Since then, some of Disney's marquee releases have failed to meet expectations at the box office. According to a Hollywood Reporter piece, Iger addressed this downturn during a company earnings call and committed himself to refocusing Disney's output moving forward.

First, Iger highlighted the fact that, around the start of the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on everyday life in the United States, Disney started producing a higher volume of content. "I've always felt that quantity can be actually a negative when it comes to quality," Iger said. "And I think that's exactly what happened. We lost some focus."

Then, Iger hoped that the studio's upcoming output — consisting of sequels to existing properties and some original stories — will help the film and TV behemoth out of its current downturn. "I feel really optimistic about the slate going forward, which is going to be a balance between some really strong sequels to some very, very popular titles, as well as some good original content, starting with 'Wish,'" he said. "So I feel good about the direction we're headed. But I'm mindful of the fact that our performance from a quality perspective wasn't really up to the standards that we set for ourselves."