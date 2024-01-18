Marvel Reveals The Loki Who Kills Thor In Exclusive Preview Of The Immortal Thor #6
Contains spoilers for "The Immortal Thor" #6 (by Al Ewing, Martin Coccolo, Matthew Wilson, and VC's Joe Sabino)
Thor is looking to Loki for answers about his past, but Marvel's trickster god is offering a grave warning, saying that helping his half-brother will make him become the Loki who will kill the founding Avenger.
In "Immortal Thor," the titular hero has dealt with the return of the Elder God Toranos. The ancient being was created by the Demiurge Primordial, responsible for the creation of gods and living concepts such as Thor's mother, Gaea, the dark magic-infused Chthon, and the great serpent Set. Toranos, the embodiment of storms and cycles of fates, was among the sibling Elder Gods trapped outside space and time in Utgard after thousands of years of war.
Upon being freed by Gaea, Toranos challenges Thor and his powers as Asgard's All-Father, and if the thunder god fails, everything, Earth included, faces extinction. After being taught an important lesson by Loki to not face the challenge alone, the hero (aided by a group of similarly themed heroes known as the Thor Corps) fended off Toranos. He also learns the truth about his mother unleashing her brother as her own kind of test.
In Looper's exclusive preview of Marvel Comics' "The Immortal Thor" #6, Thor wants to know more about his past and is turning to his brother for the information he seeks. But, as is often the case with Loki, getting the truth without embellishment is easier said than done. In the process, readers are about to experience the hero's first Journey into Mystery — a fun nod to the name of Thor's first comic book title.
Thor and Loki look into the past
In this first look at "The Immortal Thor" #6, Thor searches for answers about Toranos' history in the telling-fire at Ydalir Ullr's hall, where magic words are spoken and skalds, the Norse term for "poet" (in this case, Loki), can tell their tales. Looking into the flames, Loki says his story will draw those listening into the past, explaining to Thor that a tale retold might not be the same as he remembers. Thor relents and acknowledges that memories, especially ancient ones, can't be fully trusted.
The God of Thunder tells his brother he wants to confront Gaea for hiding the truth about Toranos, but Loki responds by telling his brother that his story will feature twists and turns. What's more, as the teller of tales, he is his brother's enemy, as he is the Loki who will kill him.
Despite the warning, it appears Thor is ready to go full steam ahead and navigate his past with the threat, knowing what may happen to him. Check out Looper's five-page preview of "Immortal Thor" #6, showcasing the ominous conversation between Thor and Loki.
Thor's first Journey into Mystery is coming
"Immortal Thor" #6 will tell the story of a young Thor and Loki, their adventures outside of Asgard, and how whatever happens played a vital role in the continued existence of the Ten Realms. Check out Alex Ross' epic cover featuring Thor and Loki sitting by a roaring campfire while a horned monster lurks behind them, followed by the issue's official solicitation text.
A LEGEND FROM THE PAST! The All-Father sought answers to his new troubles in memories of old. And to refresh those memories, he consulted his Skald... ...to tell a tale of when Young Thor and Young Loki journeyed out beyond Asgard – on a quest that would determine the fate of all the Realms. This is the story of the IMMORTAL THOR...and of his first Journey Into Mystery.
Readers can learn more about Thor and Loki's first Journey into Mystery when "Immortal Thor" #6 from Marvel Comics arrives in comic book stores and online retailers on January 24.