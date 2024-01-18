Marvel Reveals The Loki Who Kills Thor In Exclusive Preview Of The Immortal Thor #6

Contains spoilers for "The Immortal Thor" #6 (by Al Ewing, Martin Coccolo, Matthew Wilson, and VC's Joe Sabino)

Thor is looking to Loki for answers about his past, but Marvel's trickster god is offering a grave warning, saying that helping his half-brother will make him become the Loki who will kill the founding Avenger.

In "Immortal Thor," the titular hero has dealt with the return of the Elder God Toranos. The ancient being was created by the Demiurge Primordial, responsible for the creation of gods and living concepts such as Thor's mother, Gaea, the dark magic-infused Chthon, and the great serpent Set. Toranos, the embodiment of storms and cycles of fates, was among the sibling Elder Gods trapped outside space and time in Utgard after thousands of years of war.

Upon being freed by Gaea, Toranos challenges Thor and his powers as Asgard's All-Father, and if the thunder god fails, everything, Earth included, faces extinction. After being taught an important lesson by Loki to not face the challenge alone, the hero (aided by a group of similarly themed heroes known as the Thor Corps) fended off Toranos. He also learns the truth about his mother unleashing her brother as her own kind of test.

In Looper's exclusive preview of Marvel Comics' "The Immortal Thor" #6, Thor wants to know more about his past and is turning to his brother for the information he seeks. But, as is often the case with Loki, getting the truth without embellishment is easier said than done. In the process, readers are about to experience the hero's first Journey into Mystery — a fun nod to the name of Thor's first comic book title.