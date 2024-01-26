Marvel Debuts A Brand New 'Meta' Thor - But Who Is This Chad Hammer?

Contains spoilers for "Roxxon Presents: Thor" #1 (by Al Ewing and Greg Land)

Marvel Comics is launching one of its most meta stories ever, transforming the mighty Thor into Chad Hammer after some of his greatest villains buy the rights to his Earth-616 comic in a bid to change public perception of the hero.

Marvel has announced "Roxxon Presents: Thor" #1, a one-shot based on the current "Immortal Thor" series (by Al Ewing, Martin Coccolo, Matt Wilson, and VC's Joe Sabino). In the comic's current run, Thor has taken on a new Elder God named Toranos, and the story has also ventured back into the thunder god's first journey into mystery with his brother, Loki. However, each issue of "Immortal Thor" has ended with a cameo showing Dario Agger, aka The Minoatur and CEO of Roxxon Energy, reading the founding Avenger and current ruler of Asgard's current \ comic book adventures. Agger has been busy assembling his own team of villains, including Asgardians Skurge and Enchantress, and he's about to launch a meta attack on Thor.

"Roxxon Presents: Thor" #1 sees the Roxxon Energy Corporation take over ownership of Marvel Comics and the rights to Thor. The one-shot issue will tell a new story showcasing "Roxxin' Thor." But this version of the God of Thunder isn't the hero readers know and love — instead, he fights for big business and shareholder values. The new Thor is described as having "no thoughts, just muscles [and] a hammer." Working to further Roxxon's interests rather than the public's, Roxxin' Thor comes with a hilarious secret identity — Chad Hammer, an A.I.-promoting spokesperson who sounds absolutely horrible.