Rumored Daredevil Plot Details May Explain Punisher's MCU Return

Rumors and leaks about the long-awaited Disney+ series "Daredevil: Born Again" keep on coming, and now we they have provided some clarity on what role the Punisher will serve in the new Marvel series.

It was previously reported that, alongside Charlie Cox as Daredevil, Jon Bernthal will return as the Punisher, reprising his brutal role as vigilante Frank Castle from Netflix's "Daredevil" and "The Punisher." While many fans were thrilled, there were obvious questions raised about how both characters would fit into the existing Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to a new rumor, some Punisher-related antics might be what prompt Matt to suit up again.

Prolific Marvel leaker @CanWeGetSomeToast revealed on X (formerly known as Twitter) that there will be episodes of "Born Again" where Matt Murdock is the focus over his Daredevil persona. However, events surrounding the return of the Punisher will force him to put the horns back on. "Yes, #DaredevilBornAgain puts a focus on what Matt can do as a lawyer and what Kingpin can do as Mayor of New York," they wrote. "But when corrupt police start to misuse #ThePunisher's logo, the Devil inside Matt is itching to be unleashed." It's a compelling idea, but when it comes to "Daredevil: Born Again," rumors and leaks should be taken with an extra grain of salt.