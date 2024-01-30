Why Krysten Ritter's Instagram Activity Has Marvel Fans Thinking Jessica Jones Is Back

As part of a total creative revamp, "Daredevil: Born Again' will give fans what they want by bringing back Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) and Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) after they were reportedly missing from the prior iteration. After all, it makes sense for Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil (Charlie Cox), to have his best friends with him on this new adventure. And now, many fans believe the Man Without Fear will also be joined by an old co-worker of sorts.

Krysten Ritter, who played Jessica Jones in the Marvel Netflix shows, which have been officially confirmed to be part of the main Marvel Cinematic Universe's timeline, recently posted a video to Instagram stories. It seems innocuous at first, as she's simply wearing a t-shirt with the caption, "IYKYK [If You Know You Know]," followed by a winky face emoji. However, on X, formerly known as Twitter, @cosmic_marvel posted a screenshot of the video next to a screengrab of Ritter as Jessica Jones, and in both photos, it's the same shirt. This has led to speculation that Ritter will return as her Marvel character, probably in "Daredevil: Born Again."

Krysten Ritter shares a new video on Instagram wearing the same shirt as Jessica Jones with the caption: "IYKYK" 👀 pic.twitter.com/pYHVVEuZ0t — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) January 30, 2024

Though it's by no means official confirmation, many fans believe that this surely means she's back as Jessica Jones. Granted, it could just be a tease and nothing more, with Ritter simply pointing out she's worn the same shirt before. But it's ignited a firestorm on social media.