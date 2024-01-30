Why Krysten Ritter's Instagram Activity Has Marvel Fans Thinking Jessica Jones Is Back
As part of a total creative revamp, "Daredevil: Born Again' will give fans what they want by bringing back Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) and Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) after they were reportedly missing from the prior iteration. After all, it makes sense for Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil (Charlie Cox), to have his best friends with him on this new adventure. And now, many fans believe the Man Without Fear will also be joined by an old co-worker of sorts.
Krysten Ritter, who played Jessica Jones in the Marvel Netflix shows, which have been officially confirmed to be part of the main Marvel Cinematic Universe's timeline, recently posted a video to Instagram stories. It seems innocuous at first, as she's simply wearing a t-shirt with the caption, "IYKYK [If You Know You Know]," followed by a winky face emoji. However, on X, formerly known as Twitter, @cosmic_marvel posted a screenshot of the video next to a screengrab of Ritter as Jessica Jones, and in both photos, it's the same shirt. This has led to speculation that Ritter will return as her Marvel character, probably in "Daredevil: Born Again."
Though it's by no means official confirmation, many fans believe that this surely means she's back as Jessica Jones. Granted, it could just be a tease and nothing more, with Ritter simply pointing out she's worn the same shirt before. But it's ignited a firestorm on social media.
Krysten Ritter's Instagram post coincides with production resuming on Daredevil: Born Again
Krysten Ritter's Instagram story doesn't necessarily mean Jessica Jones is returning to the MCU. However, if the character were to return, "Daredevil: Born Again" may be the most logical place for her. The timing of the post adds to that theory, as filming has resumed on the upcoming Marvel project. Set photos of "Daredevil: Born Again" have already leaked online, confirming appearances from Karen and Foggy. With Ritter's post coming out at this moment in time, it's worth considering that Jessica Jones may wind up an ally in Matt Murdock's next crusade.
Based on what we know about the show, it would make sense for Daredevil to recruit all the help he could get. Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) will be an antagonist, and the "Echo" post-credits scene sets up his arc running for mayor of New York City. Taking a page from Marvel Comics, Kingpin could easily convince a sizable chunk of New Yorkers that vigilante heroes like Daredevil are the real threats. One would imagine this would cause significant problems for Jessica Jones, who doesn't even have a mask or codename to hide behind.
Ritter has been open about wanting to reprise her role as the Marvel hero. She told Screen Rant, "I would absolutely just die to play Jessica again. I had the best time doing it and I just love her so much." Of course, this should be treated as a rumor or theory for the time being until there's an official confirmation or a set photo of Ritter being filmed with Charlie Cox. But there's a reason for "Defenders" fans to be optimistic for now.