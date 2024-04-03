Daredevil: Born Again Set Photos Spoil Two Major Plot Points For MCU Revival

"Daredevil: Born Again" will see Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and his titular alter ego get a chance to shine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the upcoming series, the vigilante hero will take to the streets to clean up crime and corruption, which could pit him against some dodgy law enforcement officers.

Set photos from "Daredevil: Born Again" show some questionable-looking cops sporting The Punisher's skull on their uniforms. This more or less confirms the rumor that Punisher's MCU return will involve a storyline that sees dirty police officers misappropriate his logo, forcing Daredevil to get involved. Not only will the horned hero take on some crooked cops, but the storyline will seemingly address how real-world law enforcement and military groups have adopted the logo for the wrong reasons.

Seeing Punisher and Daredevil on the same screen again is undoubtedly exciting, and it teases more gritty action being introduced to the MCU. That said, the set photos also lend credence to another rumor carrying some weight — one that could have major implications for an upcoming Marvel blockbuster and bring back some blasts from the past.