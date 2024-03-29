The Ending Of Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire Explained

Contains spoilers for "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire"

Godzilla. Kong. If you know anything about the MonsterVerse — the name given to this kaiju-centric universe — you know that these two are often at odds. After all, they're both Alpha Titans. When Kong was taken off Skull Island, which has a cloak on it that leaves it undetectable, Godzilla and Kong fought to the death in "Godzilla vs. Kong." At least until some smart scientists figured out that Godzilla could rule the surface of the Earth and Kong could rule the Hollow Earth, a strange area in the middle of the planet that humans can't normally access.

That's where we left Godzilla and Kong when we last saw them. Now, something else is happening with these two, as the "x" between their names in "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" indicates. Even though the "x" is silent, per CBR, seeing it in the title is a powerful reminder that when a threat from the Hollow Earth resurfaces, Godzilla and Kong come together to take it on. This is a kaiju-fest of the highest order. You not only get Godzilla and Kong, but also Skar King, Mothra, Tiamat, Shimo, and a whole mess of big apes, all clashing to see who will come out on top. This is the ending of "Godzilla x Kong" explained.