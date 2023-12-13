Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire Spoiler Fixes A Big MonsterVerse Complaint

While 2014's "Godzilla" was such a hit that it launched the MonsterVerse, there was one common criticism echoed even in positive reviews: For a two-hour-plus movie bearing his name, Godzilla appears very rarely, leading to complaints that the film focuses too much on its human characters over the legendary kaiju. Eventually, the discourse became so prevalent that "Godzilla" screenwriter Max Borenstein defended the monster's limited screen time, telling TheWrap, "It's hard to build tension if you've given the ghost away early on."

With the next installment in the MonsterVerse coming in April, "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" director Adam Wingard is already assuring fans that he didn't skimp on the giant beasts. "So much of the film is entirely animated CG shots; so much of it is just pure imagination," he told IGN. "We have some sequences going up to about eight minutes long, where it's just the monsters doing their thing, and so the movie really allows the monsters to tell their own narrative in a visual, nonverbal way."