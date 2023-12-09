Who Is The Skar King: Everything We Know About Godzilla X Kong's New Villain

The last we saw of Godzilla and Kong, gigantic game recognized game as they both stood over the fried circuits of Mechagodzilla at the end of "Godzilla vs. Kong." Now, the two are finally fighting side by side in "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire." As nice as it is to see former enemies becoming a Titan-sized tag team, what kind of foe is tough enough to lead the King of the Monsters and the King of Skull Island to join forces? His name is the Skar King, and he's looking to be a royal pain.

Seen in mere seconds of the trailer for "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire," the Skar King appears to be an oversized orangutan and the monstrous manifestation of what King Louie from "The Jungle Book" would be like with an attitude problem, stomping around both above the Earth and below it. But what makes him a problem for our heroic pair? Well, there might already be evidence to suggest he's fought to get where he is, and the perks that come with it include having control over his very own Titan.