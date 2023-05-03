Dune: Part 2 Will Stun People Who Haven't Read The Book, Because Paul Isn't The Hero You Think He Is

Contains potential spoilers for Denis Villeneuve's "Dune" movie series

If you haven't been living in a sietch these past two years, then you have heard about Denis Villeneuve's ambitious adaptation of "Dune." Frank Herbert's 1965 novel was the precursor to all mainstream fare that followed. ("Star Wars," anyone?) Villeneuve certainly hasn't been the first to adapt the book series, but he is the most flashy. Which is probably the reason he has been getting flak for it. And if there is one thing that the Internet hates, it's anything popular. Critics have railed against the film for propping up Paul "White Savior" Atreides (Timothée Chalamet). At first glance, they don't appear to be wrong.

White-presenting Paul is a literal chosen one meant to liberate the subjugated indigenous people of a desert planet. And if that was all the film was, they would be right. However, many people who have not read the books may fail to realize the subtitle in Villeneuve's "Dune: Part One." Not only is there a second part, but there is a whole mess of parts that culminate into one fact: Paul is the villain. Contrary to what many people believe, being the villain and a protagonist are not mutually exclusive. Book readers know exactly what dark path Paul goes down and it isn't pretty. The road to hell is paved with good intentions and after liberating the Fremen, that is exactly where the galaxy ends up.