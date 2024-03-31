This Deadpool 3 Theory Brings Back The Worst X-Men Movie Villain In The Best Way
There's still no solid confirmation on who made the final guest list for Wade Wilson's (Ryan Reynolds) grand introduction in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but that hasn't stopped the most outrageous "Deadpool & Wolverine" cameo rumors (some of which might be true) from tumbling out, with everyone from James Marsden's Cyclops and Jennifer Garner's Elektra to Henry Cavill's Wolverine (according to a wild Marvel rumor) said to be crossing swords and claws in the threequel.
Meanwhile, X, formerly known as Twitter, user @Blazecap1203 has suggested that one of the most loathed characters in comic book movie history, Deadpool from "X-Men Origins: Wolverine," could also be making a comeback, writing, "Okay everyone hear me out: Headpool played by the origins Deadpool where he shoots lasers out of eyes as his offensive weapon." Honestly, it's a theory so brilliantly stupid it just might work — this silenced version of Deadpool with laser vision is both beheaded and still alive.
Headpool could be the braaains of the outfit for Wade's Deadpool Corps
An all-but-confirmed plot point of "Deadpool & Wolverine" is that Wade recruits other variants of himself during his journey across the dimensions to form the Deadpool Corps, a team from the comics that includes characters like Kidpool (Wade's weirdest Marvel variant, who's rumored to be wielding lightsabers in the film), Dogpool (whom Ryan Reynolds surprised Marvel fans with a first look at), and Headpool, a zombified version of Deadpool who lost his body.
Admittedly, some tweaking may need to be applied here, particularly since Wade guns down the "Origins" Deadpool during his closing trip through time at the end of "Deadpool 2," which might be what gets him in trouble with the Time Variance Authority in the first place. But a version of Headpool who could slice through henchmen with his laser vision rather than simply bite them would be great. We'll have to see when "Deadpool & Wolverine" hits theaters later this year.