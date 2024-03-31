This Deadpool 3 Theory Brings Back The Worst X-Men Movie Villain In The Best Way

There's still no solid confirmation on who made the final guest list for Wade Wilson's (Ryan Reynolds) grand introduction in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but that hasn't stopped the most outrageous "Deadpool & Wolverine" cameo rumors (some of which might be true) from tumbling out, with everyone from James Marsden's Cyclops and Jennifer Garner's Elektra to Henry Cavill's Wolverine (according to a wild Marvel rumor) said to be crossing swords and claws in the threequel.

Meanwhile, X, formerly known as Twitter, user @Blazecap1203 has suggested that one of the most loathed characters in comic book movie history, Deadpool from "X-Men Origins: Wolverine," could also be making a comeback, writing, "Okay everyone hear me out: Headpool played by the origins Deadpool where he shoots lasers out of eyes as his offensive weapon." Honestly, it's a theory so brilliantly stupid it just might work — this silenced version of Deadpool with laser vision is both beheaded and still alive.