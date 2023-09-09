Deadpool 3 Rumor Teases Wade's Weirdest Marvel Variant - And Lightsabers?

As far as we can tell, things will get very messy in "Deadpool 3," but you know, like, in a good way. Given the return of Wolverine (Hugh Jackman), who is hitting the road with the Merc with a Mouth, there's a high chance that there will be far more slicing and dicing than in Wade Wilson's (Ryan Reynolds) previous outings.

The fun filmic reunions might not even stop there either, if eagle-eyed Twitter users and high-level reactions are anything to go by. Besides Reynolds getting back on-screen with Jackman following their initial mutated 2009 outing, "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" (easily one of Reynolds' worst movies), his former co-star of "The Adam Project," Walker Scobell, may also be dropping in as a variant of Deadpool himself.

According to super scooper Daniel Richtman, during Wade's trip into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he'll be crossing paths with variants of himself, which include the lightsaber-wielding youth Kidpool from Earth-10330. In the comics, Kidpool is a rowdy student of the Xavier Orphanage for Troubled Boys before the Earth-616 variant of Deadpool arrives and enlists him in the Deadpool Corps.

Coincidentally, just days before Richtman's tweet and after seeing Scobell recite a lengthy (and pretty sweary) monologue from "Deadpool 2," @KnightGambit tweeted, "So @VancityReynolds totally got @walkerscobell3 to cameo as Kidpool in #Deadpool3 right?" It's an interesting theory that immediately gained a bit of weight after Reynolds liked the tweet. So could Williams have landed the role? Well, if the occasional nag to director Shawn Levy implies anything, maybe?