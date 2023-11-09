Deadpool 3's Ryan Reynolds Surprises Marvel Fans With First Look At... Dogpool?

Well, the SAG-AFTRA strike is officially over, and it didn't take long for Ryan Reynolds to get back on the "Deadpool 3" hype train. The beloved actor took to X, formerly known as Twitter, bright and early this morning to reveal the most adorable Deadpool variant, who definitely didn't help in the negotiations but will reap the benefits by appearing in the highly-anticipated threequel.

Dogpool, a canine version of Deadpool from a different reality, will make her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut alongside the Merc with a Mouth in "Deadpool 3." In his tweet, Reynolds wrote, "Did Dogpool save the day? Not a chance in gremlin hell. But she IS currently causing the Disney plushy merch department nightmares. Coming with the movie, Summer 2024." One look at the precious, nearly hairless pup is all it takes to fall in love, and from the looks of things, she may be the one holding the leash on the "Deadpool 3" set.

Director Shawn Levy couldn't contain his excitement for Dogpool's live-action debut, retweeting Reynolds' tweet with a simple, "Let's effing GOOOOO." Similarly, Hugh Jackman shed his tough Wolverine exterior to showcase the most loveable Deadpool on his Instagram story, adding his own "LFG." As if there wasn't already a cuteness overload, Dogpool has her own Instagram account, showcasing the harsh reality of a working-class dog actor. We just hope "Deadpool 3" doesn't give her a similar fate to her comic counterpart so she can maintain her MCU day job.