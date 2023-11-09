Deadpool 3's Ryan Reynolds Surprises Marvel Fans With First Look At... Dogpool?
Well, the SAG-AFTRA strike is officially over, and it didn't take long for Ryan Reynolds to get back on the "Deadpool 3" hype train. The beloved actor took to X, formerly known as Twitter, bright and early this morning to reveal the most adorable Deadpool variant, who definitely didn't help in the negotiations but will reap the benefits by appearing in the highly-anticipated threequel.
Dogpool, a canine version of Deadpool from a different reality, will make her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut alongside the Merc with a Mouth in "Deadpool 3." In his tweet, Reynolds wrote, "Did Dogpool save the day? Not a chance in gremlin hell. But she IS currently causing the Disney plushy merch department nightmares. Coming with the movie, Summer 2024." One look at the precious, nearly hairless pup is all it takes to fall in love, and from the looks of things, she may be the one holding the leash on the "Deadpool 3" set.
Director Shawn Levy couldn't contain his excitement for Dogpool's live-action debut, retweeting Reynolds' tweet with a simple, "Let's effing GOOOOO." Similarly, Hugh Jackman shed his tough Wolverine exterior to showcase the most loveable Deadpool on his Instagram story, adding his own "LFG." As if there wasn't already a cuteness overload, Dogpool has her own Instagram account, showcasing the harsh reality of a working-class dog actor. We just hope "Deadpool 3" doesn't give her a similar fate to her comic counterpart so she can maintain her MCU day job.
Dogpool isn't around for long in the comics
Did Dogpool save the day? Not a chance in gremlin hell. But she IS currently causing the Disney plushy merch department nightmares. Coming with the movie, Summer 2024 🐶💩L pic.twitter.com/mMtUb4wSsk— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 9, 2023
Although Dogpool may be the most precious character ever introduced to the MCU, the pages of Marvel Comics may reveal trouble on the horizon for the canine variant.
Introduced in "Prelude to Deadpool Corps" #3, a dog named Wilson was an animal test subject for makeup company Mascara X, whose experiment gave him regenerative powers but left him disfigured. Eventually, the Deadpool from Earth-616, the main Marvel Comics universe, recruits the mutant doggo for his multiversal team: the Deadpool Corps. Dogpool serves the Corps well, even traveling to another reality featuring zombie mime versions of the Avengers and Deadpool. However, when an evil version of the Deadpool Corps arrives on Earth-616 to kill Deadpool, Dogpool sacrifices himself to defend his friend.
While Dogpool's comic-book fate was cut far too short, Marvel Studios has the opportunity to alter the character's destiny. Although it's a minor change, they already diverted from the source material by gender-bending Dogpool for "Deadpool 3." Plus, they're far from a well-established character in Marvel Comics, meaning the studio practically has free reign to give Dogpool new life on the big screen. With rumors suggesting weirder, light-saber-wielding Deadpool variants are on the way, Dogpool could even end up being one of the most normal Deadpools we see in "Deadpool 3."