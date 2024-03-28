Patrick Stewart's Picard Return Seems More Possible After New Star Trek Movie Update
In the world of "Star Trek," goodbye is never really goodbye forever. Much like Harry Kim's alternate universe double, beloved stories and characters have a way of coming back around just when you're sure they've been carried off into the vacuum of space. So when, shortly after closing the books on the adventures of Starfleet's beloved Captain Picard, Patrick Stewart began musing about the possibility of coming back for another cup of Earl Grey, it seemed as likely as not for many fans. And according to the good captain himself, it looks like there's a Picard-centered movie script already in the works.
Stewart recently dropped the news while appearing on Josh Horowitz's "Happy Sad Confused" podcast and promoting his memoir, "Making It So." In the November 2023 recording, Stewart told Horowitz, "I heard only last night about a script that is being written, but written specifically with the actor, Patrick [Stewart], to play in it. And I've been told to expect to receive it within a week or so."
This had to be outstanding news for the actor, who had been personally campaigning for a comeback film since "Picard" kept open the possibility for more storytelling. As Stewart put it, "I'm so excited because it sounds like the kind of project where the experimentation that I want to do will be essential for this kind of material."
Picard's continuing story is about new journeys and relationships
For Patrick Stewart, the appeal of revisiting Jean-Luc Picard lies in exploring what the captain is up to during his post-Enterprise days, something he told Horowitz was his primary reason for signing on to the "Picard" series for three seasons. Before filming the series, producer Akiva Goldsman had asked Stewart to consider all his experiences over the last couple of decades. The actor had responded, "Yes, lots and lots...new journeys, new experiences, new relationships." Goldsman prompted Stewart to consider the possibilities that had unfolded for his character since he gave up command of the bridge, a premise the actor had found fascinating.
"He's not the same man," Stewart considered. "He's no longer captain of the Enterprise; he was made an admiral. It became really desk work, which is not what he ever wanted to do." Although Picard initially seems content living the life of a respected admiral and biding his time in the vineyard, Stewart concluded, "All that was an act." Expressing his admiration of the "Picard" writing team, Stewart emphasized how much he had enjoyed exploring a dynamic character as he faced new challenges while growing older. And with Paramount's recent announcement of intent to produce more "Star Trek" theatrical releases and direct-to-streaming movies, a continuation of the Picard journey will be a welcome addition for many fans.