Patrick Stewart's Picard Return Seems More Possible After New Star Trek Movie Update

In the world of "Star Trek," goodbye is never really goodbye forever. Much like Harry Kim's alternate universe double, beloved stories and characters have a way of coming back around just when you're sure they've been carried off into the vacuum of space. So when, shortly after closing the books on the adventures of Starfleet's beloved Captain Picard, Patrick Stewart began musing about the possibility of coming back for another cup of Earl Grey, it seemed as likely as not for many fans. And according to the good captain himself, it looks like there's a Picard-centered movie script already in the works.

Stewart recently dropped the news while appearing on Josh Horowitz's "Happy Sad Confused" podcast and promoting his memoir, "Making It So." In the November 2023 recording, Stewart told Horowitz, "I heard only last night about a script that is being written, but written specifically with the actor, Patrick [Stewart], to play in it. And I've been told to expect to receive it within a week or so."

This had to be outstanding news for the actor, who had been personally campaigning for a comeback film since "Picard" kept open the possibility for more storytelling. As Stewart put it, "I'm so excited because it sounds like the kind of project where the experimentation that I want to do will be essential for this kind of material."