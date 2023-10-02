Is Paramount Rebooting The Star Trek Movies Again?

A new batch of "Star Trek" films might be beaming their way into cinemas. While the franchise has always dominated television, "Star Trek" has seen considerable success on the silver screen, producing north of a dozen films over the last four decades.

Back in 2009, "Star Trek" was given the action-adventure blockbuster treatment thanks to maverick director J. J. Abrams. Simply titled "Star Trek," the film rebooted the entire franchise, separating what came before it by introducing the "Kelvin" timeline. This new timeline reintroduced familiar characters like Spock and Captain Kirk, and, for the most part, the reboot worked. The Abrams-directed space opera grossed over $385 million worldwide, emerging as the then-highest-grossing film in the franchise. Naturally, Paramount Pictures began to cook up a sequels, with the controversial "Into Darkness" debuting in 2013 and "Beyond" in 2016.

Since then, however, it's been radio silence. While "Star Trek" is still making waves on Paramount+ with shows like "Discovery" and "Strange New Worlds," their cinematic footprint has all but disappeared. However, a new report from Variety suggests that, with the 2023 Writers Guild of America strike over, Paramount is ready to reboot the "Star Trek" franchise. This is somewhat of a surprising move considering Paramount has always maintained their interest in continuing the "Kelvin" timeline with a potential "Star Trek 4."