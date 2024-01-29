Star Trek's Patrick Stewart Wants A Picard Movie - And He Knows Who Would Direct It
Star Trek fans waited decades to witness a proper continuation and conclusion to the story of Patrick Stewart's Jean-Luc Picard and the rest of the "Star Trek: The Next Generation" crew. Thankfully, "Star Trek: Picard" delivered the goods, with the Paramount+ series wrapping up several lingering threads concerning these beloved characters throughout its three seasons. However, while "Picard" is a fitting epilogue to "The Next Generation," the character's adventures may not be over just yet.
In his 2023 memoir "Making It So," Stewart revealed that he wants the Star Trek franchise to make a movie following up the events of "Picard." "I am gently pushing Paramount to let us do one single 'Picard' movie," the actor noted. "Not a 'Next Generation' movie, as we have already done four of those. This would be an expansion and deepening of the universe as we've seen it in 'Star Trek: Picard.'"
Stewart further elaborated that he's not the only "The Next Generation" star willing to return for such a project. He even has a certain cast member in mind as the potential director. "I've discussed this with Jonathan [Frakes], Brent [Spiner], and LeVar [Burton], and they are all game," he wrote. "Jonathan is my first choice to direct it."
Picard's movie seems to be happening
Patrick Stewart's desire for a new Star Trek movie focused on Picard may sound more like the actor's personal wishes and less of a concrete indication of what's to come, but there may already be some movement for this project.
During a January 2024 appearance on Josh Horowitz's podcast "Happy Sad Confused," Stewart suggested that a film building off of "Star Trek: Picard" may be in the very early stages of development. "I heard only last night about a script that is being written, but written specifically with the actor, Patrick, to play in it," he revealed. "And I've been told to expect to receive it within a week or so, and I'm so excited because it sounds like the kind of project where the experimentation that I want to do will be essential for this kind of material."
Details on this Picard-focused project are non-existent aside from what little Stewart has shared, but if the writings in his memoir are to be believed, it's likely that Jonathan Frakes, Brent Spiner, LeVar Burton, and several other "Star Trek: The Next Generation" cast members would return. As for Frakes directing, the actor has helmed several Star Trek movies and TV series episodes, so there's a solid chance he'd call the shots. For now, it remains to be seen whether Stewart's dream "Picard" movie makes it to the finish line.