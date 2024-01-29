Star Trek's Patrick Stewart Wants A Picard Movie - And He Knows Who Would Direct It

Star Trek fans waited decades to witness a proper continuation and conclusion to the story of Patrick Stewart's Jean-Luc Picard and the rest of the "Star Trek: The Next Generation" crew. Thankfully, "Star Trek: Picard" delivered the goods, with the Paramount+ series wrapping up several lingering threads concerning these beloved characters throughout its three seasons. However, while "Picard" is a fitting epilogue to "The Next Generation," the character's adventures may not be over just yet.

In his 2023 memoir "Making It So," Stewart revealed that he wants the Star Trek franchise to make a movie following up the events of "Picard." "I am gently pushing Paramount to let us do one single 'Picard' movie," the actor noted. "Not a 'Next Generation' movie, as we have already done four of those. This would be an expansion and deepening of the universe as we've seen it in 'Star Trek: Picard.'"

Stewart further elaborated that he's not the only "The Next Generation" star willing to return for such a project. He even has a certain cast member in mind as the potential director. "I've discussed this with Jonathan [Frakes], Brent [Spiner], and LeVar [Burton], and they are all game," he wrote. "Jonathan is my first choice to direct it."