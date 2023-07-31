Star Trek: Picard Season 4 - Could The Patrick Stewart Series Return?

When "Star Trek: Picard" was first announced by Paramount+ as part of its "Star Trek" streaming revival, it's safe to say the series was met with equal amounts of excitement and trepidation. After all, it had been almost three decades since "Star Trek: The Next Generation" left the airwaves, and nearly two decades since Captain Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) stood on the bridge of a Starfleet vessel on the big screen. But as the title of the series denoted, what series co-creators Kirsten Beyer, Michael Chabon, and Akiva Goldsman had in mind was far more than a "TNG" revival.

Over the ensuing three seasons, the "Picard" creative team delved deeper into the post-Starfleet life of the famed U.S.S. Enterprise captain than any fan could have anticipated. They did, of course, also lean heavily into "TNG" callbacks, with Season 3 bringing back many of Picard's old colleagues from the Enterprise days. As "Picard" fans know, Season 3 was also the series' last, with Captain and crew bringing the action to a close with a serious emotional bang.

But according to Stewart, the Season 3 finale of "Picard" doesn't have to be the end, with the actor telling Indiewire he'd absolutely return under the right circumstances. "I think we could do a movie, a 'Picard'-based movie," the actor noted, adding, "And that would be, I think, a very appropriate way to say, 'And goodbye folks.'" Thus, the question becomes whether or not Paramount is open to the idea.