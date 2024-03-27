Is A Justice League Coming To James Gunn's DCU? Twitter Thinks So

James Gunn is hinting at a potential Justice League joining his DC Universe, but it's not the main team he's alluding to. Instead, it's the Justice League Dark, a longstanding team in DC Comics featuring supernatural and otherworldly characters who take on some of the most dangerous and unusual threats to the universe. The JLD regularly features many extraordinarily powerful members, with the magic-users Zatanna and John Constantine often part of the ensemble, while Swamp Thing, Deadman, Doctor Fate, and a wide assortment of rotating heroes join them.

Gunn recently shared cover art on Threads of Deadman from "DC Universe Presents: Deadman" #2, showcasing the supernatural hero who's long been a part of the Justice League Dark roster. On X (formerly Twitter), fans of the team are speculating whether Gunn is using the artwork to hint at the JLD coming to the DCU. @AllThingsSpidey expressed excitement at Gunn teasing the Justice League Dark team, writing, "Oh my God James Gunn just hinted at Deadman!!! Can we finally get Justice League Dark live action!!!!" Meanwhile, @Truth31The added, "If you don't think James Gunn has plans for Justice League Dark then you aren't paying attention."

@andycw64 also pointed out how the DCU may be prepping for the team, writing that with a "Swamp Thing" film directed by James Mangold in development, it would be relatively easy to set up a Justice League Dark project, noting how much Gunn loves team-up movies.