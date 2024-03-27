Is A Justice League Coming To James Gunn's DCU? Twitter Thinks So
James Gunn is hinting at a potential Justice League joining his DC Universe, but it's not the main team he's alluding to. Instead, it's the Justice League Dark, a longstanding team in DC Comics featuring supernatural and otherworldly characters who take on some of the most dangerous and unusual threats to the universe. The JLD regularly features many extraordinarily powerful members, with the magic-users Zatanna and John Constantine often part of the ensemble, while Swamp Thing, Deadman, Doctor Fate, and a wide assortment of rotating heroes join them.
Gunn recently shared cover art on Threads of Deadman from "DC Universe Presents: Deadman" #2, showcasing the supernatural hero who's long been a part of the Justice League Dark roster. On X (formerly Twitter), fans of the team are speculating whether Gunn is using the artwork to hint at the JLD coming to the DCU. @AllThingsSpidey expressed excitement at Gunn teasing the Justice League Dark team, writing, "Oh my God James Gunn just hinted at Deadman!!! Can we finally get Justice League Dark live action!!!!" Meanwhile, @Truth31The added, "If you don't think James Gunn has plans for Justice League Dark then you aren't paying attention."
@andycw64 also pointed out how the DCU may be prepping for the team, writing that with a "Swamp Thing" film directed by James Mangold in development, it would be relatively easy to set up a Justice League Dark project, noting how much Gunn loves team-up movies.
Why hasn't there been a live-action Justice League Dark already?
The lack of a Justice League Dark team in live-action projects isn't because people aren't interested. In fact, considerable efforts have been made to bring the JLD to both the big and small screen.
Most famously, director Guillermo del Toro was attached to a "Justice League Dark" movie dating back to 2012 — as the talented creative provided multiple updates on the potential movie. At one point, "Edge of Tomorrow" director Doug Liman was also set to direct the film, but that never came to fruition. Other attempts at introducing the Justice League Dark include J.J. Abrams working on a television series starring the superteam, with a Constantine show in the works before executives at Max killed it. Elsewhere, a "Swamp Thing" TV series aired on Max but was canceled under bizarre circumstances before finishing its first season. Meanwhile, "Saltburn" director Emerald Fennell was connected to a Zatanna solo movie that was also seemingly shelved.
The Justice League Dark is a fan-favorite DC superteam for good reason, and it's about time the group was given the chance to shine in the live-action universe like they have in the comics and the DC animated world. Gunn sharing the image of Deadman certainly feels like a major hint that the Justice League Dark may be coming to the DCU. Time will tell if the long-rumored team suits up soon in the new superhero universe.