Max Killed JJ Abrams' Constantine After Casting A Lead (SPOILER: It Wasn't Keanu)

With so many Constantine adaptations that have underperformed or failed to even happen, you would think the character was cursed by Lucifer Samael Morningstar himself.

The character has had a rough go at it across several adaptations. The 2005 live-action film starring Keanu Reeves in the titular role had a tepid reception but has garnered much higher favor in recent years, and the "Constantine" series on NBC starring Matt Ryan was canceled after one season, though Ryan's take on the character did join the final few seasons of The CW's "DC's Legends of Tomorrow." Now, there's good news and bad news for the continuation of the character in mediums other than comics.

Variety reports a sequel to Reeves' "Constantine" is still in development despite stalling during the WGA strike, but a new Constantine-starring show developed by JJ Abrams and his Bad Robot Productions for Max has been canned. The show, which would've been set in modern-day London, had four scripts written for it. Production was far enough along on the Max show to the point where a lead was cast. According to The Illuminerdi, British actor Ṣọpẹ Dìrísù, who previously starred in "Gangs of London," had been tapped for the lead role, but it's a moot point now as, apparently, only one Constantine project can live while the other must perish.