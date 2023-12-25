Is The Zatanna Movie Canceled? Writer Provides Update Amid James Gunn's DCU Reboot

There have been a whole lot of shake-ups to the DC slate since James Gunn and Peter Safran took over the DCU, effectively putting an end to Zack Snyder's DCEU in the process. While many projects have been shelved or canceled since the changeover began, others have been left in limbo, with fans wondering if they'll ever come to fruition at all.

This was thought to be the case with Emerald Fennell's "Zatanna" movie until very recently. The filmmaker appeared on the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast, where the prospective film was among the topics discussed. Unfortunately for fans of DC's magical maven, however, it looks like this iteration of the character is effectively dead.

"No, no, it's not happening. I loved it [though]," Fennell said. "This was something I was working on before ['Promising Young Woman']. It was when J.J. Abrams had just arrived at Warner Bros. and was going to reboot the Dark Universe, and they were going to make this kind of dark villain universe or sort of hero/villain universe," she explained.