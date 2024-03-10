A Canceled Marvel Movie Almost Made Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool The Villain (Again)

The untold truth of Ryan Reynolds' "Deadpool" is an arduous journey filled with countless roadblocks and immense dedication on the part of the actor. After the Merc with the Mouth was introduced in the most bizarre and lackluster of ways in 2009's "X-Men Origins: Wolverine," Reynolds and the character had to wait five years before their shot at live-action redemption. According to "Kick-Ass 2" writer and director Jeff Wadlow, the actor almost got this opportunity before the first "Deadpool" flick arrived in theaters.

In an interview with "A Trip to the Movies with Alex Zane," Wadlow spoke about writing an "X-Force" movie for 20th Century Fox before the team made its horrifying and bloody live-action debut in "Deadpool 2." According to the director, he wanted to make the Merc with a Mouth an antagonist in the film, calling back to his comic book origins, and wished for Reynolds to take another crack at Wade Wilson. "I wanted Ryan [Reynolds] to play the part ... I got in touch with Ryan, and I got him the script and he read it and loved it. He said it was, like, a grand cameo for Deadpool ... it's definitely a supporting part. I played him as an antagonist, but, ultimately, they turn him in the end."

Wadlow called the initial version of Deadpool from "X-Men Origin: Wolverine" an "abomination" and was hopeful to give fans the version of the character popularized in the comics. However, as history proved, his "X-Force" film was ultimately scrapped and became a footnote in 20th Century Fox's tumultuous handling of the franchise, leading to Reynolds' 2016 return as the Merc with the Mouth.