A Canceled Marvel Movie Almost Made Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool The Villain (Again)
The untold truth of Ryan Reynolds' "Deadpool" is an arduous journey filled with countless roadblocks and immense dedication on the part of the actor. After the Merc with the Mouth was introduced in the most bizarre and lackluster of ways in 2009's "X-Men Origins: Wolverine," Reynolds and the character had to wait five years before their shot at live-action redemption. According to "Kick-Ass 2" writer and director Jeff Wadlow, the actor almost got this opportunity before the first "Deadpool" flick arrived in theaters.
In an interview with "A Trip to the Movies with Alex Zane," Wadlow spoke about writing an "X-Force" movie for 20th Century Fox before the team made its horrifying and bloody live-action debut in "Deadpool 2." According to the director, he wanted to make the Merc with a Mouth an antagonist in the film, calling back to his comic book origins, and wished for Reynolds to take another crack at Wade Wilson. "I wanted Ryan [Reynolds] to play the part ... I got in touch with Ryan, and I got him the script and he read it and loved it. He said it was, like, a grand cameo for Deadpool ... it's definitely a supporting part. I played him as an antagonist, but, ultimately, they turn him in the end."
Wadlow called the initial version of Deadpool from "X-Men Origin: Wolverine" an "abomination" and was hopeful to give fans the version of the character popularized in the comics. However, as history proved, his "X-Force" film was ultimately scrapped and became a footnote in 20th Century Fox's tumultuous handling of the franchise, leading to Reynolds' 2016 return as the Merc with the Mouth.
What would have Wadlow's X-Force looked like?
Wadlow, promoting his new horror flick, "Imaginary," shared that his "X-Force" film was heavily inspired by the group's '90s comic run and that his script followed mutants who went to public school and were on the run in West Texas. His vision would have also featured some fan favorites. "I introduced Cable as this dark mentor for our characters," Wadlow explained to Alex Zane. "It was definitely about the young mutants formerly known as the New Mutants. In my movie, it was Cannonball, Boom-Boom; I aged Domino down ... Rictor was there. Feral was there."
As for Deadpool, Wadlow referred to his potential costume as one viewers would have recognized. "He was in motorcycle leathers with this red ballistic face mask. I made it very clear that he was going to look just like he does in the comic books." Had Wadlow's project come to fruition, fans upset with the anti-hero's live-action debut in "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" would have likely appreciated the director's efforts. There's little doubt an "X-Force" flick boasting a more comic book-accurate Deadpool, while joined by Cable and an eclectic cast of mutants, could have been just what the fandom needed after Hugh Jackman's 2009 misfire with "X-Men Origins: Wolverine."