On-Set Injuries That Made It Into The Shows

It might seem like it's a great deal safer to make television shows than to make movies. For the most part, that is true — more so than film, most TV shows are produced on small sets, have fewer stunts, and perhaps most importantly, need to make sure all of the actors are able to come back day after day for months at a time. Still, it's not only in the course of making big screen productions that injuries have occurred that ended up on screen. Television has a number of examples of that exact same thing.

It's easy to assume that all of the injuries below come from big budget, action-packed shows full of elaborate set pieces and dangerous stunts. But while that is true of a number of them, there are also some where an otherwise low-stakes category of television like a sitcom or a sketch comedy show saw an actor hurt themselves on screen.

The uniting factor of all of these injuries is that they not only happened while a show was being filmed, but that the exact take in which the injury occurred is the one that was used in the final version of the episode that aired or streamed. In a few cases, the injury was so severe that future storylines had to be altered to explain why a character was suddenly bruised or bandaged up in subsequent episodes. Let's take a look at on-set injuries that made it into the TV shows themselves.