Stranger Things Star Millie Bobby Brown Ends A Major Upside Down Debate

"Stranger Things" is full of magic and monsters, most of which seem to originate from the Upside Down, a demonic mirror dimension that runs on a plane of existence parallel to Hawkins. The strange, corrupted plane of the Upside Down is a core component of the show's mythology, and Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven on the series, has given her opinion on a debate over its origins.

Though more is learned about this spooky dimension in each season of "Stranger Things" as demogorgons pour forth from its shadows, its mysteries have never been fully revealed. Season 4 gave fans more answers than ever before, showing how Eleven was responsible for opening the portal to the Upside Down when she banished One (Jamie Campbell Bower) there after he went on a killing spree in the secret lab underneath the town.

Some have asked whether Eleven created the Upside-Down by opening that portal, but according to Brown, it predated her character. In a 2022 interview with variety, the star shut down that idea, saying, "I think that the alternate universe was always there. That is always going to be under Hawkins. I just think she has access to it. I don't think that she created the Upside Down. No, I think that it was always there, I think she just created a gate to it which no one could before."