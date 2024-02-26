Adam Sandler & Paul Dano Reveal Why Spaceman Is 'Definitely A New Vibe' - Exclusive Interview
Fans are about to experience the work of Adam Sandler and Paul Dano in a whole new light(year) as they board director Johan Renck's inventive new sci-fi film "Spaceman," a cinematic ride that rockets the stars to heights they've never reached before in their already illustrious careers.
Based on Jaroslav Kalfař's 2017 novel "Spaceman of Bohemia," "Spaceman" follows the uncertain plight of Jakub Procházka (Sandler), a world-renowned Czech cosmonaut who is about to embark on his most dangerous mission yet. As the sole member of a spacecraft who is nearing the end of an eight-month trek to collect mysterious particles from an ominous space cloud, Jakub's bouts with loneliness are starting to take a toll on his psyche. In addition to battling demons from his past, Jakub's present is just as torn and tattered, as his marriage to Lenka (Carey Mulligan) is strained because he's always prioritized his life in space over their marriage. The latest mission is especially crucial because Lenka is very pregnant and, unbeknownst to Jakub, his bosses are holding back a video communiqué where she informs her husband that she's ending their union.
As Jakub enters the space cloud, he encounters Hanuš (voice of Dano), an alien who appears to him in the form of a giant spider. As Jakub realizes that Hanus is more of a friend than an adversary, he lets the creature become an assured voice that resonates in his consciousness. Ultimately, Hanuš' words make the weary space traveler realize that he must confront his past if he is to survive the mission and have a future with Lenka.
Sandler and Dano discussed their unique turns in "Spaceman" with Looper in an exclusive interview.
Sandler and Dano had to perform a different sort of high-wire act
Congratulations on "Spaceman." I'm wondering what each of you saw in the script that separated it from most outer space dramas we've seen in the past. To me, it's just as much of a human drama as it is a psychological drama, as it is a heartbreaking love story as it is a sci-fi fantasy. I mean, this movie seems to have it all. Plus, it goes to some dark places, which is something that we don't normally see in this type of film.
Adam Sandler: I was most excited about the dark places and knowing that I'd get to be with Paul as a spider. When Paul showed up in the spider suit, when he would come every day wearing it, I was like, "This guy's committed to it." And he wanted to constantly practice the hug scene, remember? [laughs]
Paul Dano: Yeah, yeah, yeah. I wanted to get it right.
Sandler: He wanted to get it right. [laughs] Yeah.
Paul, were you actually on set with him wearing some sort of contraption that was taken out and replaced with visual effects?
Sandler: No –
Dano: He was teasing. Poor Adam was out there on wire suspended, zero gravity working with a tennis ball or with a friend of the directors who was a woman who was, I think had done some Cirque du Soleil work and could kind of crawl around like a spider or something. So we had some rehearsals, we did some Zoom work. We read through the script. I visited the set a few times to be there and to kind of see what's up and soak it up. And then most of my work was done in a dark audio booth.
Sandler was inspired by a legendary comedian's dramatic acting
Paul, we're used to seeing you in dramas, but Adam, not as much. But if anybody has ever doubted your dramatic chops, Adam, they have to see "Spaceman" and then put a lid on it. I mean, the work is incredible. Plus, when you think of it, you get a lot of great dramatic performances out of comedy actors because a lot of comedy is rooted in sadness if not tragedy. What are your thoughts about that?
Sandler: That's really nice. It's always fun to watch a comedian do a serious part. It's always been that way. I remember seeing Jackie Gleason play Gigot [in the 1962 film of the same name] but I was with my dad. We watched it and my father was like, "Gleason could do it all." It was exciting to see him do something different that I wasn't used to. I'm lucky to get to do stuff like this. "Spaceman" is definitely a new vibe.
Dano's work as the Riddler in The Batman also inspired Sandler
Paul, you were incredibly frightening as the Riddler in "The Batman," and I'm wondering, Adam, does a performance like Paul's in the film inspire you to say, "You know what, I think I might be interested in playing a role like this" — either being a superhero or a supervillain and Paul, have you encouraged him to do as such?
Sandler: Oh, man, yes! That's a good question [but I wouldn't]. It's just due to me wearing anything tight on the body [that's] going to be awful for everybody. But no, Paul was incredible in that movie ... I'm so happy we get to work with each other. He has so many roles, and so many performances, including the Riddler that have inspired me and my family. My daughter loves Paul as an actor, and I just love his career.
Paul, can you see yourself pushing Adam in that direction? I'd love to see Adam go down a deep, dark hole to play a role like you did with the Riddler.
Dano: I agree, but I don't think he needs the push [because the] right people are [already] calling. I mean, from PTA [Paul Thomas Anderson] to the Safdies [Benny and Josh] and to ["Spaceman"], those are real performances. They're not just, "Hey, let's just downplay it a little bit. Let's just turn the volume down on Adam Sandler a little bit." When you watch "Uncut Gems" and you watch "Spaceman," you see it's real work. It's a real character, a real performance, and I think that everybody now sees that so I don't even think he needs a push.
Also starring Kunal Nayyar, Isabella Rossellini, and Lena Olin, "Spaceman" debuts on Netflix on March 1. This interview was edited for clarity.