Adam Sandler & Paul Dano Reveal Why Spaceman Is 'Definitely A New Vibe' - Exclusive Interview

Fans are about to experience the work of Adam Sandler and Paul Dano in a whole new light(year) as they board director Johan Renck's inventive new sci-fi film "Spaceman," a cinematic ride that rockets the stars to heights they've never reached before in their already illustrious careers.

Based on Jaroslav Kalfař's 2017 novel "Spaceman of Bohemia," "Spaceman" follows the uncertain plight of Jakub Procházka (Sandler), a world-renowned Czech cosmonaut who is about to embark on his most dangerous mission yet. As the sole member of a spacecraft who is nearing the end of an eight-month trek to collect mysterious particles from an ominous space cloud, Jakub's bouts with loneliness are starting to take a toll on his psyche. In addition to battling demons from his past, Jakub's present is just as torn and tattered, as his marriage to Lenka (Carey Mulligan) is strained because he's always prioritized his life in space over their marriage. The latest mission is especially crucial because Lenka is very pregnant and, unbeknownst to Jakub, his bosses are holding back a video communiqué where she informs her husband that she's ending their union.

As Jakub enters the space cloud, he encounters Hanuš (voice of Dano), an alien who appears to him in the form of a giant spider. As Jakub realizes that Hanus is more of a friend than an adversary, he lets the creature become an assured voice that resonates in his consciousness. Ultimately, Hanuš' words make the weary space traveler realize that he must confront his past if he is to survive the mission and have a future with Lenka.

Sandler and Dano discussed their unique turns in "Spaceman" with Looper in an exclusive interview.