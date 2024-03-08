Damsel Review: A Deeply Flawed Feminist Fairy Tale

In Netflix's latest attempt at a feminist fairy tale, "Damsel" ends up serving as a sort of a mashup of "Ready or Not" and "The Paper Bag Princess" — although, it has to be said, nowhere near as good as either. Millie Bobby Brown has had success as a Netflix starlet in the past, with both "Stranger Things" and "Enola Holmes" making a positive impression on audiences, but she doesn't fare nearly as well in "Damsel." The script is kind of hacky, there's absolutely zero subtlety to any of the storytelling, and although Brown brings a sense of youthful defiance to the lead role, her limitations as an actress are on full display.

Elodie (Millie Bobby Brown) is the strong one in her family (we know this because, during her introductory scene, we see her chopping wood). They are well-born, but from a land in the North that has long been struggling with financial difficulties, a hardship Elodie is determined to alleviate for her people. It turns out that, in the long tradition of aristocracy, the best way for a first-born daughter to fix her family's problems is to marry well. Enter the king and queen of a foreign land, who are looking for a woman to marry their handsome young prince. It's an offer that almost seems too good to be true: In return for Elodie's hand in marriage, her new in-laws will provide Elodie's father and stepmother with a much-needed injection of cash into their local economy. And Elodie, the daughter of provincial nobility, will be queen one day. She is being offered a true fairy tale ending. But the cynical among us might ask, "What's the catch?"

Well, the catch is that immediately after being married to Prince Henry (Nick Robinson), she'll be immediately tossed into the dragon's lair, where she'll be feasted on as part of a ceremonial act of retribution; a relic from a long-ago conflict between the royal family and the dragon that both sides seem to remember slightly differently. But what Prince Henry and his over-bearing mother Queen Isabelle (Robin Wright) aren't counting on is that Elodie's Not Like Other Girls — she has the pluck and gumption to fight the dragon, hoping desperately to end the cycle of violence against generations of women.