Greta Gerwig Is Down For Barbie 2 & It's So Obvious Why That's A Massive Mistake

After "Barbie" left the 2024 Oscars with just one win out of its eight nominations — for the stunning ballad "What Was I Made For?," written and performed by Billie Eilish — director and co-writer Greta Gerwig told Deadline's Baz Bamigboye that she's not totally against a sequel. After saying that there's "no resistance" coming from her, Gerwig added, "I'm not dismissing it, I want to do it." Still, she said that the fate of a "Barbie" sequel rests on whether or not Margot Robbie and her other collaborators from the beloved first film would return too.

I'm begging you, Greta. From the bottom of my heart, with everything I have — please, please don't make a "Barbie" sequel.

Sure, there's an infinitesimally small part of me that wants more "Barbie." I love this movie. I saw it three times in theaters and have bullied everyone I know into at least giving it a shot. Everything from Gerwig's direction to her script with Noah Baumbach to the performances to the production design just clicked into place for me. (Why, yes, my water bottle does have a huge sticker on it that says, "Do you guys ever think about dying?") However, a "Barbie" sequel would be a disaster and possibly ruin the film's legacy.