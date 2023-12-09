Margot Robbie Explains Barbie & Oppenheimer's Shared Release Date & Why It Worked
When we collectively look back on 2023, a handful of cultural phenomenons and moments will stand out from the pack. Taylor Swift's Eras Tour smashed records at stadiums and at the box office. Angela Bassett did the thing, apparently. And then there's 'Barbenheimer,' the double bill that more or less defined this past summer. So, how did it happen, exactly? Why did these two huge movies get released on the same day?
Everyone was very stubborn. That's how.
Margot Robbie and Cillian Murphy — who play the titular roles in "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer," respectively — sat down for this season of Variety's "Actors on Actors" series. Finally, Robbie revealed how Barbenheimer came to pass. She served as the executive producer for "Barbie." As Robbie told Murphy, someone from "Oppenheimer" called her about the fact that both movies were set to release on July 21, and history was made because everyone involved simply dug in their heels.
"One of your producers, Chuck Roven, called me, because we worked together on some other projects," Robbie told Murphy." And he was like, 'I think you guys should move your date.' And I was like, 'We're not moving our date. If you're scared to be up against us, then you move your date.' And he's like, 'We're not moving our date. I just think it'd be better for you to move.' And I was like, 'We're not moving!'"
Barbie and Oppenheimer turned out to be an unlikely yet perfect pairing
As Margot Robbie pointed out, though, it ended well. "I think this is a really great pairing, actually. It's a perfect double billing, 'Oppenheimer' and 'Barbie,'" she said. "Clearly the world agreed. Thank God. The fact that people were going and being like, 'Oh, watch Oppenheimer first, then Barbie.' I was like, 'See? People like everything.' People are weird."
Cillian Murphy seconded that sentiment, replying, "And they don't like being told what to do. They will decide, and they will generate the interest themselves." Not only is he right, but Robbie's next observation was particularly astute: "I think they were also really excited by the filmmakers. People were itching for the next Chris Nolan film and itching for the next Greta Gerwig film."
Robbie, frankly, is right. Christopher Nolan and Greta Gerwig are two of the most unique and talented directors working today, and the best part about their work is how wildly it diverges. While Gerwig usually tackles coming-of-age stories like "Lady Bird," Nolan's projects are notably high-concept, like "Dunkirk," which used practical effects to their fullest extent. It's worth noting, though, that both filmmakers have played fast and loose with timelines — Gerwig in "Little Women" and Nolan in "Tenet." Looks like they've got more than a shared release date in common.