Margot Robbie Explains Barbie & Oppenheimer's Shared Release Date & Why It Worked

When we collectively look back on 2023, a handful of cultural phenomenons and moments will stand out from the pack. Taylor Swift's Eras Tour smashed records at stadiums and at the box office. Angela Bassett did the thing, apparently. And then there's 'Barbenheimer,' the double bill that more or less defined this past summer. So, how did it happen, exactly? Why did these two huge movies get released on the same day?

Everyone was very stubborn. That's how.

Margot Robbie and Cillian Murphy — who play the titular roles in "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer," respectively — sat down for this season of Variety's "Actors on Actors" series. Finally, Robbie revealed how Barbenheimer came to pass. She served as the executive producer for "Barbie." As Robbie told Murphy, someone from "Oppenheimer" called her about the fact that both movies were set to release on July 21, and history was made because everyone involved simply dug in their heels.

"One of your producers, Chuck Roven, called me, because we worked together on some other projects," Robbie told Murphy." And he was like, 'I think you guys should move your date.' And I was like, 'We're not moving our date. If you're scared to be up against us, then you move your date.' And he's like, 'We're not moving our date. I just think it'd be better for you to move.' And I was like, 'We're not moving!'"